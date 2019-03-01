LB Anthony McKee to leave Pitt after he graduates in spring

Earlier this week, Pitt was on the receiving end of a transfer from Rutgers. A couple of days later, the Panthers find themselves on the opposite end of the personnel equation.
Anthony McKee, Pat Narduzzi confirmed Thursday, has decided to take his leave from the Panthers football program. While the linebacker, who will graduate from Pitt this spring, could continue his playing career and use his final season of eligibility elsewhere, it appears that, at least for the time being, he has decided to walk away from the sport.
“[It’s] a little disappointing because I think he had the potential to be pretty good. You have to want it right here,” the head coach, pointing to his head, said according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “You have to want to have another year of it.
“I’m happy for him. Glad he’s graduating and moving on with life.”
Only two players in Pitt’s 2015 recruiting class (cornerback Jordan Whitehead, running back Darrin Hall) were rated higher than McKee. Despite that, McKee didn’t see the field at all his first two years then played in a combined 10 games the past two seasons — eight in 2018, two in 2017.
This past season, the Columbus, Ohio, native was credited with 14 tackles and a sack.
After his unceremonious exit from Rocky Top, John Currie is back in the Power Five athletic game.
Following up on speculation that surfaced earlier this weekend, Wake Forest announced that Currie will take over as the university’ athletic director. Currie will replace the retiring Ron Wellman, who spent nearly three decades in that post for the Demon Deacons.
Currie, a 1993 graduate of the university, will officially take over the athletics department at Wake on May 1.
“Today is a very humbling day and one that my wife, Mary Lawrence, and I are grateful for the confidence that President Hatch and the Board of Trustees has shown us to make this dream come true,” said Currie in a statement. “Ron Wellman has been my long-time mentor and is responsible for everything I have in my professional life – the most important of which is the ethical foundation that has sustained me over the last 25 years.
“The many great accomplishments achieved by Wake Forest over the last 185 years has happened because of our collective spirit, energy, creativity and initiative channeled together – students, faculty, administration, alumni, parents, the Winston-Salem community and beyond. I look forward to reacquainting myself with old friends and collaborating with new ones to better understand our challenges and opportunities.”
Currie spent a little over nine months as the athletic director at Tennessee before he was fired in December of 2018 in the wake (get it?) of a botched and bungled search for a head football coach that included the Greg Schiano branch of the fiasco. Prior to his very brief stint in Knoxville, Currie served as the athletic director at Kansas State for eight years.
Tennessee has lost some depth to its receiving corps, but not so much to its returning production in that group.
UT officials confirmed Saturday that Latrell Williams has left Jeremy Pruitt‘s football program. And, according to David Ubben of The Athletic, the wide receiver has enrolled at Independence Community College, better known of late as “Last Chance U” from Netflix fame.
According to 247Sports.com, Williams entered the NCAA transfer database in December but removed his name from the portal recently.
Williams was a three-star member of the Volunteers’ 2016 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, the Lake City, Fla., product played in a total of two games the past two seasons — one in 2017, one in 2018.
Last month, the father of Parker Braun confirmed that Florida, Ohio State and Texas were the favorites to land the transfer offensive lineman. Sunday, one of those three schools were confirmed as the winner in this particular personnel sweepstakes.
First reported by Orangebloods.com, Braun has committed to the University of Texas and will continue his collegiate playing career with the Longhorns. The report comes very shortly after Braun took an official visit to the campus.
Braun had also taken an unofficial visit to Gainesville and had previously been working on setting up a trip to Columbus. Auburn was also a consideration for Braun.
As a graduate transfer — he’s scheduled to receive his degree from Tech in May — Braun would be eligible to play immediately in 2019. The upcoming season will be the lineman’s final year of eligibility.
A Freshman All-American in 20116, Braun has earned first-team All-ACC honors each of the past two seasons. Braun had spent the vast majority of his time at Tech as the Yellow Jackets’ starting left guard.
Ah, the perks of being a two-time national championship-winning head football coach.
Obviously, being the head football coach at Clemson is Job 1 for Dabo Swinney, although baseball has held a special place in the Alabama native’s heart. So much so, in fact, that, in a 2016 story from the Charleston Post & Courier, “Swinney arranges his Clemson spring practices on weekdays to keep his Saturdays open” in order to coach his sons’ youth baseball team.
Coming off his second title in three years, Swinney and his Tigers kicked off the first of 15 spring practice sessions this past Wednesday. Sunday morning, however, Swinney took a break from prepping to defend their College Football Playoff crown to get back to the stick-and-ball sport he coached for years as he took batting practice with the St. Louis Cardinals at the MLB club’s spring training home in Jupiter, Florida.
According to TigerNet.com, Swinney, who played college football at Alabama, hit a pair of shots to the warning track in left field during his BP session.
Getting back to football, the Tigers will put the wraps on spring practice with the annual spring game Saturday, April 6.