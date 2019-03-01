Getty Images

Louisville DT Allen Love enters name in transfer database

By John TaylorMar 1, 2019, 11:33 AM EST
Another day, another name entering the mystical (and ever-burgeoning) portal.

According to Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network, Louisville’s Allen Love is now listed in the NCAA’s transfer database.  A U of L official subsequently confirmed that the defensive tackle is considering a transfer from the Cardinals but has yet to make a final decision.

As we have stated ad nauseam, a player who enters the database can remove his name from the portal and remain at his current school.  However, that same school is also permitted to pull the player’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he placed his name into the database.

With Love’s name currently in the database, schools can now contact the player without receiving permission from the U of L.

Coming out of high school in Birmingham, Ala., and after originally committing to Ole Miss, Love was a three-star member of Louisville’s 2018 recruiting class.  He played in four games as a true freshman this past season.

Because of the revamped redshirt rule implemented by the NCAA last year, Love will retain four years of eligibility despite seeing game action in 2018.  He will, though, likely have to sit out the 2019 season if he lands at another FBS program.

Notre Dame WR accused of punching cops indefinitely suspended

By John TaylorMar 1, 2019, 12:46 PM EST
Given what he’s accused of doing, the punishment meted out makes absolute sense.

In mid-February, Javon McKinley was originally arrested on two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official while engaged in official duties and one count of resisting law enforcement.  The charges stemmed from an incident in which it’s alleged that an intoxicated McKinley, who was found unresponsive in the back of an Uber vehicle, punched a pair of police officers who were attempting to safely escort the wide receiver back to his dorm room.

As a result of the off-field incident, head coach Brian Kelly confirmed Friday that, not surprisingly, McKinley has been indefinitely suspended from the Fighting Irish football program.

Kelly’s confirmation comes a day after McKinley made his first court appearance in connection to the incident.

Thursday, McKinley was officially arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of battery resulting in bodily injury and one count of illegal consumption of alcohol.  According to the South Bend Tribune, a new hearing has been scheduled for April 15, two days after the spring game is played.

The Irish will kick off their 10th spring practice under Kelly Saturday, March 2.

A four-star member of Notre Dame’s 2016 recruiting class, McKinley was rated as the No. 18 receiver in the country and the No. 16 player at any position in the state of California.  Only two 2016 Fighting Irish signees, both offensive tackles, were rated higher than McKinley in that year’s class.

McKinley played in six games as a true freshman and four in 2018, with missing the entire 2017 season because of injury sandwiched in between.

Five-star 2019 signee DeMarvin Leal to miss spring practice for A&M

By John TaylorMar 1, 2019, 8:42 AM EST
Texas A&M fans looking to see the crown jewel of Jimbo Fisher‘s second recruiting class in College Station on the field will have to wait a little longer because of an issue off of it.

By way of the Houston Chronicle‘s Brent Zwerneman, Fisher has confirmed that DeMarvin Neal will be sidelined for the whole of spring practice after recently undergoing a surgical procedure for what was described as a minor cartilage tear in one of his knees.  The good news is that, barring unforeseen complications, the highly-touted defensive lineman will be a healthy go for the start of summer camp in early August.

“He has a very slight tear in his cartilage, but they can sew it,” the head coach explained to Zwerneman. “By sewing it, they keep you out longer, but that way you don’t ever lose the cartilage. …

“If they had clipped it, he would have been back in two weeks. But we elected to sew it, and he’ll be fine.”

Leal was a consensus five-star 2019 recruit, rated as the No. 2 defensive tackle in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 16 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  The 6-4, 285-pound lineman was the highest-rated signee in an A&M class that was ranked fourth nationally.

As noted by Zwerneman, Leal is expected to make an immediate contribution as a true freshman as part of the Aggies’ line rotation.

Former Baylor DE Shawn Oakman acquitted of sexual assault charge

By Zach BarnettFeb 28, 2019, 7:06 PM EST
Former Baylor defensive end Shawn Oakman has been acquitted of a sexual assault charge.

Following a two-day trial, a McLennan (Texas) County deliberated two hours before finding Oakman not guilty on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

The Oakman case was one of many examined in Violated: Exposing Rape at Baylor University amid College Football’s Sexual Assault Crisis, a 2017 book by ESPN’s Paula Lavigne and Mark Schlabach.

Oakman was on trial for allegedly sexually assaulting his then-girlfriend at her off-campus residence on April 3, 2016. The woman said she had been out drinking with friends, and invited Oakman to join her. The two eventually had sex, but Oakman maintained it was consensual — and, obviously, the jury agreed with him, or at least couldn’t find enough evidence to convict him. The woman, who was 22 at the time, testified in the case, and that testimony was a point of disagreement, according to Waco Tribune reporter Tommy Witherspoon:

Oakman was arrested less than two weeks after the incident. Oakman graduated from Baylor in December of 2015 and left school as the Bears’ all-time sacks leader.

At one time speculated as a possible No. 1 overall pick, Oakman was not selected in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Inter-conference playoff part of proposed Big 12/Pac-12 scheduling alliance

By Zach BarnettFeb 28, 2019, 6:18 PM EST
We know the proposed Big 12/Pac-12 scheduling alliance is not going to happen. There are a million reasons why it won’t, but the important thing to note is that it’s definitely not happening. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd on Thursday spoke to a Big 12 official on the topic of former Kansas State president Jon Wefald‘s idea to have the Big 12’s entire non-conference slate include nothing but Pac-12 opponents to see if it was actually going to be considered, who said, “Not at all.”

Dodd was able to get his hands on the full, 11-page proposal, and included in there was some interesting food for thought for all scheduling nerds (like myself). Wefald boiled his idea down to 10 bullet points, and No. 7 is really interesting (yes, the full report is in all caps):

AT THE END OF THE SCHEDULED GAMES, THE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAMS FROM THE BIG 12 AND THE PAC 12 COULD PLAY A GAME FOR THE INTER LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP. THERE ALSO COULD BE A SCENARIO WHERE THE NO. 1 TEAM IN THE BIG 12 WOULD PLAY THE NO. 2 TEAM FROM THE PAC 12 AND VICE VERSA WITH THE TWO WINNERS PLAYING FOR THE OVERALL CHAMPIONSHIP. THIS ALSO WOULD ASSURE FAR MORE TV FUNDS FROM THE CABLE AND NATIONAL NETWORKS.

So, all 10 Big 12 teams would devote all three of their non-conference games to Pac-12 opponents, and vice versa (six Pac-12 non-conference games would go unaccounted for in this proposal, since the Pac-12 has two more teams than its eastern counterpart). Each school would then play a 9-game conference schedule, and then turn around and play one (or perhaps two) games against the other conference in an inter-conference four-team playoff, whose championship game would alternate between the Rose Bowl and AT&T Stadium.

Obviously, this would be a seismic shock to the college football ecosystem. The entire schedule would have to be adjusted to make room for a 14th regular season game, and the lucky winner of the Big 12/Pac-12 alliance would then have the opportunity to play a 15th and 16th game in the College Football Playoff.

Those three words would be the stopper right there. There are a million logistical and logical obstacles to this idea (what happens if the championship game is two Big 12 teams and the title game is at the Rose Bowl?), such a brutal slog where Big 12/Pac-12 teams play 14 Power 5 opponents and the SEC champion plays 10 is a complete non-starter for every AD, coach and president who actually pays attention to college football as it’s played today. Even if the Big 12/Pac-12 champion was guaranteed one of the four golden tickets, that team would be so beaten down they’d have no actual chance to win the thing. (Counterpoint: no Big 12 or Pac-12 team has won a national title since 2005 Texas anyway.)

The Wefald Way (as I’m dubbing it here) is an interesting idea — in a pre-BCS/CFP world.

Back in the poll-and-bowl era, it would have made lots of sense for, say, the Big Ten and Pac-12 to pool their media rights, schedule as many September games as possible against the other, get the Rose Bowl on board, then sell those broadcast rights to a partner who would then clear their Saturday schedules for weekly Big Ten/Pac-12 doubleheaders. Think about it: Penn State at Michigan at 3:30 Eastern, USC at Oregon at 7… this Saturday on NBC! 

But the poll-and-bowl era is dead and gone, and we’re now in the game’s Championship Era. The best teams are still crowned by a consensus of voters, and those voters have shown that minimizing your losses is the safest path to the Playoff, not maximizing your victories. Because of that, the Wefald Way, interesting as it may read on paper, was dead on arrival.