Louisville DT Allen Love enters name in transfer database

Another day, another name entering the mystical (and ever-burgeoning) portal.

According to Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network, Louisville’s Allen Love is now listed in the NCAA’s transfer database. A U of L official subsequently confirmed that the defensive tackle is considering a transfer from the Cardinals but has yet to make a final decision.

As we have stated ad nauseam, a player who enters the database can remove his name from the portal and remain at his current school. However, that same school is also permitted to pull the player’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he placed his name into the database.

With Love’s name currently in the database, schools can now contact the player without receiving permission from the U of L.

Coming out of high school in Birmingham, Ala., and after originally committing to Ole Miss, Love was a three-star member of Louisville’s 2018 recruiting class. He played in four games as a true freshman this past season.

Because of the revamped redshirt rule implemented by the NCAA last year, Love will retain four years of eligibility despite seeing game action in 2018. He will, though, likely have to sit out the 2019 season if he lands at another FBS program.