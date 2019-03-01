Getty Images

Oregon confirms hiring of Boise State DC Andy Avalos

By John TaylorMar 1, 2019, 10:10 PM EST
Boise State’s loss is officially Oregon’s gain.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos was leaving the Broncos to take the same job at Oregon.  Friday, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal confirmed that Avalos has indeed joined his staff as the coordinator on the defensive side of the ball.

Avalos’ move to Eugene comes less than two weeks after Cristobal parted ways with Jim Leavitt.

“After a very thorough search that drew interest from a number of college and pro level coaches, I’m fired up to have Andy as our defensive coordinator,” Cristobal said in a statement. “One of the top defensive minds in the country, Andy teaches, coaches and mentors his players with tremendous passion and energy. His ability to connect with people not only helps him develop players but also the coaches he works with.

“Andy’s defenses are aggressive, disruptive and keep offenses off balance with his use of multiple fronts and coverages. His ability to teach and articulate concepts allow his players to be fast and physical. Most importantly, he is a great person, father and husband who is a perfect fit to our culture. I’m excited to welcome Andy, his wife Summer and their two daughters, Paityn and Paige, to Eugene.”

Avalos (pictured, No. 40) played his college football at Boise in the early aughts, and has been an assistant at his alma mater since 2012.  He spent two years as defensive line coach (2012-13), then another two years as linebackers coach (2014-15) before his promotion to coordinator, a job he’s held the past three seasons.

As Boise’s defensive coordinator, Avalos devised the gameplan that helped the Broncos stymie Oregon’s offense in their 2017 Las Vegas Bowl win over the Ducks.

UNC QB Nathan Elliott leaves Tar Heels to begin coaching career

By Kevin McGuireMar 1, 2019, 7:40 PM EST
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown has one less quarterback to work with in his return to coaching. Nathan Elliott is leaving behind his final year of eligibility and moving on from North Carolina. That extra year of eligibility will not be needed either, as Elliott will reportedly be taking a graduate assistant gig with Arkansas State.

Nathan has done everything right in this program,” Brown said, according to a News & Observer report. “He’s been a captain, he’s been a leader, he has really fought his guts out on the field. We wanted him to stay but totally understand that he’s got some other things.”

Elliott played in 10 games for North Carolina last season, in which he started nine games and completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 2,169 yards with 11 touchdowns. His departure to begin a possible coaching career leaves North Carolina somewhat raw at the quarterback position in 2019. Cade Fortin and Jace Ruder each saw the field last season as freshmen, with Fortin appearing in three games and Ruder appearing in one. Both players were part of UNC’s Class of 2018.

The other option likely to draw some eyes will be Class of 2019 addition and early enrollee Sam Howell. The four-star dual-threat quarterback from Monroe, North Carolina was a major recruiting victory for Brown in his first abbreviated recruiting cycle with the Tar Heels. With Howell being enrolled early, that makes him eligible for spring practices. However, expecting Howell to rocket to the top of the depth chart already may be unwise. Ruder was also a four-star recruit for UNC and if he is healthy, then he should have a shot to make his case as well.

NCAA proposes suspensions for repeat offenders of targeting and changes to overtime format

By Kevin McGuireMar 1, 2019, 6:34 PM EST
After a few years since being implemented into the game, the targeting rule in college football remains one of the most frustrating rules in the game outside of what defines what is and what is not a catch. If you were hoping the NCAA was going to spend some time this offseason refining the targeting penalty and how it is officiated, you got a bit of a mixed bag on Friday from the Football Rules Committee.

Following their regular meeting in Indianapolis this week, the Football Rules Committee proposed two modifications to the existing targeting rule. One proposal would issue a one-game suspension for any player called for a second targeting penalty in the same season. Another proposal would require the instant replay official reviewing the targeting foul in question and ensure the penalty checks off multiple requirements to uphold the penalty to either confirm the call on the field or overturn it entirely.

As it stands now, a player ejected for targeting is required to sit out the rest of the current game in which the ejection occurs. If the penalty occurs in the second half of a game, the player would then sit out the first half of the next game on his team’s schedule. That part of the rule will still stand. However, under the proposal, if a player is being ejected for a second targeting foul in the same season, he would then be required to miss the next game on the schedule entirely, regardless of when the penalty happened in the previous game. So a player committing his second targeting penalty of the year in Week 7 during the fourth quarter would then be required to miss the entire game scheduled in Week 8, for example.

The only question here is what happens if a player commits a third targeting penalty in the same season? As explained, the proposal would still call for a one-game penalty.

The replay official will now be able to make a definitive call one way or the other, but whether that really clears up any issues with the rule remains to be seen. The proposal does force the replay official to check off all aspects of a targeting call and must determine if each element of targeting occurs. If even one aspect is not confirmed, then the entire penalty is then overturned. No replay review in this situation will be allowed to result in a call standing. It’s either targeting or it’s not.

The Rules Committee also issued a handful of other proposals that will be reviewed by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel;

  • If an overtime game reaches a 5th overtime, teams would alternate two-point conversion attempts instead of starting possessions at the 25-yard line.
  • Two-minute breaks between the 2nd and 4th overtimes, giving a quick breather for the offenses and defenses that were just on the field for the last possession of each overtime before they head back out for the 3rd and 5th overtimes when necessary
  • The elimination of the two-man wedge formation on all kickoffs
  • A recommendation to change the blind-side block technique was also proposed, preventing players from making a blind-side block with forcible contact. Doing so would draw a 15-yard flag for a personal foul, and can also be part of a targeting foul

Any proposal remotely connected or inspired to enhance the safety of the players is likely to receive enough support to advance to the next stage of becoming an official rule change that could be implemented as soon as this upcoming college football season. With that in mind, the targeting rule changes could be likely to be passed without much contest, even if the idea of increasing the suspension time may be a controversial decision. And how much do you trust the replay officials to make the ultimate judgment? The biggest sticking points will remain the same no matter what changes are made, and that is how consistently the targeting calls are officiated from week to week, from conference to conference, from replay booth to replay booth. These proposals do little to refine how the rule is systematically enforced throughout college football, which may be the most troubling part of the rule.

These proposals will be reviewed by the Playing Rules Oversight Panel on April 17.

Two more USC players enter NCAA transfer portal, putting Trojans in double digits

By Kevin McGuireMar 1, 2019, 5:51 PM EST
The transfer portal was busy on the first day of March adding names from the USC Trojans. Defensive back Greg Johnson and wide receiver Velus Jones, according to reports from Ryan Abraham of USCFootball.com, are the newest entries to the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. That brings the offseason transfer portal total up to 10 players for the Trojans at this point in time.

Johnson was a four-star recruit in USC’s Class of 2017. The Los Angeles native played in 10 games for the Trojans last fall after sitting out the 2017 season with a redshirt. In those 10 games, Johnson recorded 15 tackles and broke up three passes. He will have three years of eligibility remaining but will have to sit out the 2019 season if he lands at another FBS program. Of course, he could always try filing for a waiver to be eligible this fall too and hope the NCAA grants him immediate eligibility.

Jones was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2016. He has yet to find his role within the program though, and perhaps a change of scenery and a chance to break in with a new program will do him well. What makes this more troubling for USC is the Trojans now have seen four wide receivers enter the NCAA transfer portal, with Randal Grimes already having made his transfer to Minnesota official. And of course, this offseason was highlighted by the quick departure of early signing period commitment Bru McCoy, a five-star wide receiver, backing out of his decision to attend USC and later sign with Texas.

In all, there are at least 10 players currently showing up in the NCAA transfer portal from USC. Three players have officially moved on. A player in the transfer portal can officially make contact with other programs but is not necessarily officially gone from their current program. Players can withdraw their name from the portal at any time, as some players around the country have. We’ll have to wait and see how the rest of the players choosing to evaluate their options a bit more this offseason end up with their status at USC, but this has been quite a turbulent offseason for the Men of Troy.

LB Anthony McKee to leave Pitt after he graduates in spring

By John TaylorMar 1, 2019, 3:21 PM EST
Earlier this week, Pitt was on the receiving end of a transfer from Rutgers.  A couple of days later, the Panthers find themselves on the opposite end of the personnel equation.

Anthony McKee, Pat Narduzzi confirmed Thursday, has decided to take his leave from the Panthers football program.  While the linebacker, who will graduate from Pitt this spring, could continue his playing career and use his final season of eligibility elsewhere, it appears that, at least for the time being, he has decided to walk away from the sport.

“[It’s] a little disappointing because I think he had the potential to be pretty good. You have to want it right here,” the head coach, pointing to his head, said according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “You have to want to have another year of it.

“I’m happy for him. Glad he’s graduating and moving on with life.”

Only two players in Pitt’s 2015 recruiting class (cornerback Jordan Whitehead, running back Darrin Hall) were rated higher than McKee.  Despite that, McKee didn’t see the field at all his first two years then played in a combined 10 games the past two seasons — eight in 2018, two in 2017.

This past season, the Columbus, Ohio, native was credited with 14 tackles and a sack.