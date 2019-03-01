Oregon confirms hiring of Boise State DC Andy Avalos

Boise State’s loss is officially Oregon’s gain.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos was leaving the Broncos to take the same job at Oregon. Friday, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal confirmed that Avalos has indeed joined his staff as the coordinator on the defensive side of the ball.

Avalos’ move to Eugene comes less than two weeks after Cristobal parted ways with Jim Leavitt.

“After a very thorough search that drew interest from a number of college and pro level coaches, I’m fired up to have Andy as our defensive coordinator,” Cristobal said in a statement. “One of the top defensive minds in the country, Andy teaches, coaches and mentors his players with tremendous passion and energy. His ability to connect with people not only helps him develop players but also the coaches he works with.

“Andy’s defenses are aggressive, disruptive and keep offenses off balance with his use of multiple fronts and coverages. His ability to teach and articulate concepts allow his players to be fast and physical. Most importantly, he is a great person, father and husband who is a perfect fit to our culture. I’m excited to welcome Andy, his wife Summer and their two daughters, Paityn and Paige, to Eugene.”

Avalos (pictured, No. 40) played his college football at Boise in the early aughts, and has been an assistant at his alma mater since 2012. He spent two years as defensive line coach (2012-13), then another two years as linebackers coach (2014-15) before his promotion to coordinator, a job he’s held the past three seasons.

As Boise’s defensive coordinator, Avalos devised the gameplan that helped the Broncos stymie Oregon’s offense in their 2017 Las Vegas Bowl win over the Ducks.