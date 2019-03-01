Oregon confirms hiring of Boise State DC Andy Avalos

Boise State’s loss is officially Oregon’s gain.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos was leaving the Broncos to take the same job at Oregon. Friday, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal confirmed that Avalos has indeed joined his staff as the coordinator on the defensive side of the ball.
Avalos’ move to Eugene comes less than two weeks after Cristobal parted ways with Jim Leavitt.
“After a very thorough search that drew interest from a number of college and pro level coaches, I’m fired up to have Andy as our defensive coordinator,” Cristobal said in a statement. “One of the top defensive minds in the country, Andy teaches, coaches and mentors his players with tremendous passion and energy. His ability to connect with people not only helps him develop players but also the coaches he works with.
“Andy’s defenses are aggressive, disruptive and keep offenses off balance with his use of multiple fronts and coverages. His ability to teach and articulate concepts allow his players to be fast and physical. Most importantly, he is a great person, father and husband who is a perfect fit to our culture. I’m excited to welcome Andy, his wife Summer and their two daughters, Paityn and Paige, to Eugene.”
Avalos (pictured, No. 40) played his college football at Boise in the early aughts, and has been an assistant at his alma mater since 2012. He spent two years as defensive line coach (2012-13), then another two years as linebackers coach (2014-15) before his promotion to coordinator, a job he’s held the past three seasons.
As Boise’s defensive coordinator, Avalos devised the gameplan that helped the Broncos stymie Oregon’s offense in their 2017 Las Vegas Bowl win over the Ducks.
Wyoming pilfered a MAC school for its new offensive line coach last month. This past week, another MAC school turned to that ousted Cowboys assistant to fill a hole in its coaching staff.
Buffalo confirmed Friday that Lance Leipold has tapped Scott Fuchs as his new line coach on the offensive side of the ball. There is a previous working relationship between the two as Fuchs and Leipold were on the same Nebraska-Omaha staff for three seasons in the mid-aughts (2004-06).
The past five seasons, Fuchs had served as the line coach at Wyoming.
In addition to Fuchs’ hiring, Leipold also announced a couple of other tweaks to his staff.
Brian Borland will move from coaching safeties to coaching cornerbacks. Taiwo Onatolu will now coach defensive ends and special teams after coaching cornerbacks over the last three seasons. Chris Simpson has added defensive run game coordinator to his duties as linebackers coach.
Even in the midst of a dust-up with his former boss, P.J. Fleck is in the midst of tweaking his coaching staff ahead of the start of his third spring practice in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Friday, Minnesota announced that three of Fleck’s assistants — running backs coach Kenni Burns, offensive line coach Brian Callahan and wide receivers coach Matt Simon — have been given additional titles by the head coach. Callahan was named as running-game coordinator, while Simon will serve as passing-game coordinator. Additionally, Burns was named assistant head coach.
All three of the assistant will continue on with their positional responsibilities.
“Kenni, Brian and Matt have been with me a long time and they are integral to the success of our program on and off the field,” said Fleck in a statement. “They are not only elite coaches, but they are elite men who have helped set the standard for what our culture demands and expects from our team. They are extremely deserving of these added roles, and I look forward to watching them lead our young men as we continue to move this program forward.”
Taking over a team that posted a 9-4 record in 2016, Fleck has gone 5-7 and 7-6 his first two seasons with the Gophers. Fleck and his squad will kick off spring practice later this month.
Those who had Florida as the next Power Five program to be impacted by the mystical portal, collect your winnings.
Initially reported by college football insider Brett McMurphy, a UF official has subsequently confirmed that Kylan Johnson‘s name is now listed in the NCAA’s transfer database. The same official confirmed that the linebacker’s name entered the portal “earlier this week.”
Johnson started two of the 13 games in which he played this past season. He also started six games in 2016 as a redshirt freshman, then started one of the seven games in which he played the following season as he battled through a handful of injuries.
Coming out of high school in Dallas, Tex., Johnson was a three-star member of the Gators’ 2015 recruiting class.
Latavious Brini‘s head coach has spoken, and he seems to be a wee bit miffed.
Reports surfaced earlier Saturday that Brini was arrested Thursday night on one count of misdemeanor simple battery. Hours later, Kirby Smart issued a statement in which he expressed his disappointment and stated that any discipline the defensive back may be facing will be handled internally.
This type of behavior is extremely disappointing and not representative of the standards of our football student-athletes. His discipline will be handled internally and hopefully good lessons will be learned that will lead to better choices moving forward.
This was Brini’s second run-in with the law since coming to Athens. In December of 2017, Brini was charged with first-degree felony forgery, although that charge was later dropped.
The details of what led to his second arrest in 15 months haven’t been revealed publicly.
A three-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2017 recruiting class, Brini took a redshirt as a true freshman that year. This past season, the safety played in five games.