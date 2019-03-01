UNC QB Nathan Elliott leaves Tar Heels to begin coaching career

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown has one less quarterback to work with in his return to coaching. Nathan Elliott is leaving behind his final year of eligibility and moving on from North Carolina. That extra year of eligibility will not be needed either, as Elliott will reportedly be taking a graduate assistant gig with Arkansas State.

“Nathan has done everything right in this program,” Brown said, according to a News & Observer report. “He’s been a captain, he’s been a leader, he has really fought his guts out on the field. We wanted him to stay but totally understand that he’s got some other things.”

Elliott played in 10 games for North Carolina last season, in which he started nine games and completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 2,169 yards with 11 touchdowns. His departure to begin a possible coaching career leaves North Carolina somewhat raw at the quarterback position in 2019. Cade Fortin and Jace Ruder each saw the field last season as freshmen, with Fortin appearing in three games and Ruder appearing in one. Both players were part of UNC’s Class of 2018.

The other option likely to draw some eyes will be Class of 2019 addition and early enrollee Sam Howell. The four-star dual-threat quarterback from Monroe, North Carolina was a major recruiting victory for Brown in his first abbreviated recruiting cycle with the Tar Heels. With Howell being enrolled early, that makes him eligible for spring practices. However, expecting Howell to rocket to the top of the depth chart already may be unwise. Ruder was also a four-star recruit for UNC and if he is healthy, then he should have a shot to make his case as well.

