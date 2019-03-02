Georgia’s Latavious Brini arrested on simple battery charge

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker were still a thing, it’d be time to reset the counter back to double zeroes.

According to multiple media outlets, Georgia redshirt freshman Latavious Brini was arrested Thursday on one count of simple battery. The charge the defensive back is facing is a misdemeanor, and he was released on a $1,850 bond late Thursday night.

No details of what led to the arrest and the charge have been released.

Georgia reserve safety Latavious Brini was arrested for simple battery, a misdemeanor, Thursday night in Athens. No details immediately available. He was released on bond two hours later, per online jail records. Brini, a redshirt freshman, appeared in five games last season. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) March 2, 2019

This is Brini’s second run-in with the law since coming to Athens. In December of 2017, Brini was charged with first-degree felony forgery, although that charge was later dropped.

A three-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2017 recruiting class, Brini took a redshirt as a true freshman. This past season, the safety played in five games