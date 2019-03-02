Kirby Smart calls Georgia player’s arrest ‘extremely disappointing’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Latavious Brini‘s head coach has spoken, and he seems to be a wee bit miffed.

Reports surfaced earlier Saturday that Brini was arrested Thursday night on one count of misdemeanor simple battery. Hours later, Kirby Smart issued a statement in which he expressed his disappointment and stated that any discipline the defensive back may be facing will be handled internally.

This type of behavior is extremely disappointing and not representative of the standards of our football student-athletes. His discipline will be handled internally and hopefully good lessons will be learned that will lead to better choices moving forward.

This was Brini’s second run-in with the law since coming to Athens. In December of 2017, Brini was charged with first-degree felony forgery, although that charge was later dropped.

The details of what led to his second arrest in 15 months haven’t been revealed publicly.

A three-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2017 recruiting class, Brini took a redshirt as a true freshman that year. This past season, the safety played in five games.