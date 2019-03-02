Getty Images

Mississippi State poaches Vandy to replace assistant lost to NFL

By John TaylorMar 2, 2019, 12:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Earlier this offseason, Joe Moorhead lost one of his Mississippi State assistant coaches to a job in the NFL.  Late this past week, Moorhead turned to an SEC school to fill that staff void.

As had previously been speculated, MSU confirmed that Chris Marve has been hired as one of Moorhead’s assistants.  Specifically, Marve will serve as the Bulldogs’ linebackers coach.

Additionally, Marve will hold the title of defensive run-game coordinator at MSU.

“Chris understands what SEC football is all about having played and coached in this league at a high level,” Moorhead said in a statement. “A Memphis native, Chris is not only an outstanding on-field coach but a dynamic recruiter. He has a firm grasp of our defense and shined as a player under Coach (Bob) Shoop. He is a perfect fit for Mississippi State. We are excited to get to work next week with Chris leading our linebackers.”

Marve, who played his college football at Vanderbilt, has spent all five years of his coaching career at his alma mater.

In 2014 and 2015, Marve worked as a defensive quality control assistant and defensive graduate assistant, respectively.  In 2016, he was promoted to an on-field role as the Commodores’ inside linebackers coach, a job he held for three seasons.

“I am honored and thankful to get to work on Coach Joe Moorhead’s staff,” Marve said. “Mississippi State has a storied football tradition with dominant defenses. I am eager to serve on this staff and uphold the high standard of defense that has been played here for quite some time. I am very excited to help continue the legacy of elite linebacker play in this program.”

Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany to step down in 2020

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMar 4, 2019, 11:23 AM EST
1 Comment

Longtime Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany will step down after his current contract expires on June 30, 2020, the conference announced Monday.

Delany, 71, has run the conference since 1989, and along the way ushered his conference into college sports’ post-modern era — while dragging the rest of the country along with him. He spearheaded the addition of Penn State almost immediately after his arrival from the Ohio Valley Conference, then executed his masterstroke through the creation of the Big Ten Network, the first of its kind. BTN allowed the Big Ten to become the first conference to distribute $20 million to its member institutions, and a dozen years later that number is now above $50 million.

It was Delany’s pursuit of Nebraska in 2010 (and later Rutgers and Maryland) that kicked off the realignment frenzy that eventually touched every corner of the college sports landscape, and the BCS and College Football Playoff would still be nothing more than ideas on a cocktail napkin if not for Delany’s blessing.

“It’s been an amazing opportunity to serve and lead these preeminent institutions, presidents, administrators, coaches and students,” said Delany. “It is incredibly fulfilling to support the hundreds of thousands of young men and women who have been afforded an opportunity to obtain best-in-class educations as a result of the invaluable, one-of-a-kind lessons learned through the unique combination of athletic and classroom competition. I would like to recognize and thank each of my colleagues for being such invaluable members of, and contributors to, the Big Ten Conference team, while acknowledging that there is still plenty of work to be done. I look forward to continuing that work through the balance of my term.”

The Big Ten’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors has already begun a search to identify its successor, led by Northwestern president Morton Schapiro. NU AD Jim Phillips is seen by those in the know as the clubhouse leader for the job.

“Jim has had an extraordinary impact on the Big Ten Conference, its member institutions, administrators, students and coaches since 1989,” said Schapiro. “He has been a forward-thinking, collaborative and decisive leader in every aspect of conference proceedings.  We thank him for his dedicated service to date and look forward to working with him through the conclusion of his contract.”

Former Iowa RB Damon Bullock passes away at 25

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMar 4, 2019, 11:02 AM EST
Leave a comment

Former Iowa running back Damon Bullock passed away early Sunday morning. He was 25.

Bullock’s father told KCRG in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, that around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, Bullock was driving in Duncanville, Texas, just south of Dallas. His car hit a light pole in the median, causing all nearby street lights to disconnect. Bullock then walked back on the street after parking his car, where he was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.

“With tears streaming down my face as I create this post I regretfully have to say that we lost our son Damon to a terrible accident this morning,” Bullock’s mother, Kimberly Handy, wrote on Facebook. “I will never be the same. I don’t know how or what to do.”

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz offered his condolences as well through a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Damon’s parents, Kimberly and Roscoe, and the entire family,” Ferentz said. “Damon’s tragic and unexpected death is a shock to all of us within the Iowa football program, as well as his former teammates. Damon was an outstanding young man and we enjoyed him being a part of the Hawkeye football program.”

Bullock played for the Hawkeyes from 2011-14. He accounted for 1,690 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns in 35 career games.

 

John Currie to replace retiring long-time Wake Forest AD

Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 3, 2019, 8:04 PM EST
2 Comments

After his unceremonious exit from Rocky Top, John Currie is back in the Power Five athletic game.

Following up on speculation that surfaced earlier this weekend, Wake Forest announced that Currie will take over as the university’ athletic director.  Currie will replace the retiring Ron Wellman, who spent nearly three decades in that post for the Demon Deacons.

Currie, a 1993 graduate of the university, will officially take over the athletics department at Wake on May 1.

“Today is a very humbling day and one that my wife, Mary Lawrence, and I are grateful for the confidence that President Hatch and the Board of Trustees has shown us to make this dream come true,” said Currie in a statement. “Ron Wellman has been my long-time mentor and is responsible for everything I have in my professional life – the most important of which is the ethical foundation that has sustained me over the last 25 years.

“The many great accomplishments achieved by Wake Forest over the last 185 years has happened because of our collective spirit, energy, creativity and initiative channeled together – students, faculty, administration, alumni, parents, the Winston-Salem community and beyond. I look forward to reacquainting myself with old friends and collaborating with new ones to better understand our challenges and opportunities.”

Currie spent a little over nine months as the athletic director at Tennessee before he was fired in December of 2018 in the wake (get it?) of a botched and bungled search for a head football coach that included the Greg Schiano branch of the fiasco.  Prior to his very brief stint in Knoxville, Currie served as the athletic director at Kansas State for eight years.

WR Latrell Williams leaves Tennessee, enrolls at Last Chance U

Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 3, 2019, 6:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

Tennessee has lost some depth to its receiving corps, but not so much to its returning production in that group.

UT officials confirmed Saturday that Latrell Williams has left Jeremy Pruitt‘s football program.  And, according to David Ubben of The Athletic, the wide receiver has enrolled at Independence Community College, better known of late as “Last Chance U” from Netflix fame.

According to 247Sports.com, Williams entered the NCAA transfer database in December but removed his name from the portal recently.

Williams was a three-star member of the Volunteers’ 2016 recruiting class.  After redshirting as a true freshman, the Lake City, Fla., product played in a total of two games the past two seasons — one in 2017, one in 2018.