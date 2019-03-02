Mississippi State poaches Vandy to replace assistant lost to NFL

Earlier this offseason, Joe Moorhead lost one of his Mississippi State assistant coaches to a job in the NFL. Late this past week, Moorhead turned to an SEC school to fill that staff void.

As had previously been speculated, MSU confirmed that Chris Marve has been hired as one of Moorhead’s assistants. Specifically, Marve will serve as the Bulldogs’ linebackers coach.

Additionally, Marve will hold the title of defensive run-game coordinator at MSU.

“Chris understands what SEC football is all about having played and coached in this league at a high level,” Moorhead said in a statement. “A Memphis native, Chris is not only an outstanding on-field coach but a dynamic recruiter. He has a firm grasp of our defense and shined as a player under Coach (Bob) Shoop. He is a perfect fit for Mississippi State. We are excited to get to work next week with Chris leading our linebackers.”

Marve, who played his college football at Vanderbilt, has spent all five years of his coaching career at his alma mater.

In 2014 and 2015, Marve worked as a defensive quality control assistant and defensive graduate assistant, respectively. In 2016, he was promoted to an on-field role as the Commodores’ inside linebackers coach, a job he held for three seasons.

“I am honored and thankful to get to work on Coach Joe Moorhead’s staff,” Marve said. “Mississippi State has a storied football tradition with dominant defenses. I am eager to serve on this staff and uphold the high standard of defense that has been played here for quite some time. I am very excited to help continue the legacy of elite linebacker play in this program.”