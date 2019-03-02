P.J. Fleck tweaks titles of three Minnesota assistants

Even in the midst of a dust-up with his former boss, P.J. Fleck is in the midst of tweaking his coaching staff ahead of the start of his third spring practice in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Friday, Minnesota announced that three of Fleck’s assistants — running backs coach Kenni Burns, offensive line coach Brian Callahan and wide receivers coach Matt Simon — have been given additional titles by the head coach. Callahan was named as running-game coordinator, while Simon will serve as passing-game coordinator. Additionally, Burns was named assistant head coach.

All three of the assistant will continue on with their positional responsibilities.

“Kenni, Brian and Matt have been with me a long time and they are integral to the success of our program on and off the field,” said Fleck in a statement. “They are not only elite coaches, but they are elite men who have helped set the standard for what our culture demands and expects from our team. They are extremely deserving of these added roles, and I look forward to watching them lead our young men as we continue to move this program forward.”

Taking over a team that posted a 9-4 record in 2016, Fleck has gone 5-7 and 7-6 his first two seasons with the Gophers. Fleck and his squad will kick off spring practice later this month.