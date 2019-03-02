Getty Images

Western Kentucky makes addition of Arkansas transfer QB official

By John TaylorMar 2, 2019, 9:09 AM EST
Nov. 9, Arkansas will play host to Western Kentucky.  When the Razorbacks look over at the opposing sideline — or, perhaps, even the opposing huddle — later this year, they’ll officially see a very familiar face.

On social media Wednesday, Ty Storey announced that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at Western Kentucky.  Two days later, WKU confirmed the quarterback’s addition to first-year head coach Tyson Helton‘s football roster.

As a graduate transfer, Storey is eligible to play immediately for the Hilltoppers this coming season.  Per WKU, Storey will enroll in classes at the university on March 18.

“We are excited to add Ty to our team,” Helton said in a statement. “His experience as a starting quarterback in the Southeastern Conference adds a veteran presence to our roster, and we are looking forward to continuing his development at the position this upcoming season.”

Storey started nine games of the 10 games in which he played for the Razorbacks this past season, throwing for 1,584 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in completing 143-of-250 passes. In 2018, the junior completed less than 60 percent of his passes in six games vs. just four in which he finished above that mark.

Florida Atlantic, Northern Illinois and UMass were other landing spots considered by Storey before he ultimately landed in Bowling Green.

Georgia’s Latavious Brini arrested on simple battery charge

By John TaylorMar 2, 2019, 10:50 AM EST
If the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker were still a thing, it’d be time to reset the counter back to double zeroes.

According to multiple media outlets, Georgia redshirt freshman Latavious Brini was arrested Thursday on one count of simple battery.  The charge the defensive back is facing is a misdemeanor, and he was released on a $1,850 bond late Thursday night.

No details of what led to the arrest and the charge have been released.

This is Brini’s second run-in with the law since coming to Athens.  In December of 2017, Brini was charged with first-degree felony forgery, although that charge was later dropped.

A three-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2017 recruiting class, Brini took a redshirt as a true freshman.  This past season, the safety played in five games

Oregon confirms hiring of Boise State DC Andy Avalos

By John TaylorMar 1, 2019, 10:10 PM EST
Boise State’s loss is officially Oregon’s gain.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos was leaving the Broncos to take the same job at Oregon.  Friday, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal confirmed that Avalos has indeed joined his staff as the coordinator on the defensive side of the ball.

Avalos’ move to Eugene comes less than two weeks after Cristobal parted ways with Jim Leavitt.

“After a very thorough search that drew interest from a number of college and pro level coaches, I’m fired up to have Andy as our defensive coordinator,” Cristobal said in a statement. “One of the top defensive minds in the country, Andy teaches, coaches and mentors his players with tremendous passion and energy. His ability to connect with people not only helps him develop players but also the coaches he works with.

“Andy’s defenses are aggressive, disruptive and keep offenses off balance with his use of multiple fronts and coverages. His ability to teach and articulate concepts allow his players to be fast and physical. Most importantly, he is a great person, father and husband who is a perfect fit to our culture. I’m excited to welcome Andy, his wife Summer and their two daughters, Paityn and Paige, to Eugene.”

Avalos (pictured, No. 40) played his college football at Boise in the early aughts, and has been an assistant at his alma mater since 2012.  He spent two years as defensive line coach (2012-13), then another two years as linebackers coach (2014-15) before his promotion to coordinator, a job he’s held the past three seasons.

As Boise’s defensive coordinator, Avalos devised the gameplan that helped the Broncos stymie Oregon’s offense in their 2017 Las Vegas Bowl win over the Ducks.

UNC QB Nathan Elliott leaves Tar Heels to begin coaching career

By Kevin McGuireMar 1, 2019, 7:40 PM EST
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown has one less quarterback to work with in his return to coaching. Nathan Elliott is leaving behind his final year of eligibility and moving on from North Carolina. That extra year of eligibility will not be needed either, as Elliott will reportedly be taking a graduate assistant gig with Arkansas State.

Nathan has done everything right in this program,” Brown said, according to a News & Observer report. “He’s been a captain, he’s been a leader, he has really fought his guts out on the field. We wanted him to stay but totally understand that he’s got some other things.”

Elliott played in 10 games for North Carolina last season, in which he started nine games and completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 2,169 yards with 11 touchdowns. His departure to begin a possible coaching career leaves North Carolina somewhat raw at the quarterback position in 2019. Cade Fortin and Jace Ruder each saw the field last season as freshmen, with Fortin appearing in three games and Ruder appearing in one. Both players were part of UNC’s Class of 2018.

The other option likely to draw some eyes will be Class of 2019 addition and early enrollee Sam Howell. The four-star dual-threat quarterback from Monroe, North Carolina was a major recruiting victory for Brown in his first abbreviated recruiting cycle with the Tar Heels. With Howell being enrolled early, that makes him eligible for spring practices. However, expecting Howell to rocket to the top of the depth chart already may be unwise. Ruder was also a four-star recruit for UNC and if he is healthy, then he should have a shot to make his case as well.

NCAA proposes suspensions for repeat offenders of targeting and changes to overtime format

By Kevin McGuireMar 1, 2019, 6:34 PM EST
After a few years since being implemented into the game, the targeting rule in college football remains one of the most frustrating rules in the game outside of what defines what is and what is not a catch. If you were hoping the NCAA was going to spend some time this offseason refining the targeting penalty and how it is officiated, you got a bit of a mixed bag on Friday from the Football Rules Committee.

Following their regular meeting in Indianapolis this week, the Football Rules Committee proposed two modifications to the existing targeting rule. One proposal would issue a one-game suspension for any player called for a second targeting penalty in the same season. Another proposal would require the instant replay official reviewing the targeting foul in question and ensure the penalty checks off multiple requirements to uphold the penalty to either confirm the call on the field or overturn it entirely.

As it stands now, a player ejected for targeting is required to sit out the rest of the current game in which the ejection occurs. If the penalty occurs in the second half of a game, the player would then sit out the first half of the next game on his team’s schedule. That part of the rule will still stand. However, under the proposal, if a player is being ejected for a second targeting foul in the same season, he would then be required to miss the next game on the schedule entirely, regardless of when the penalty happened in the previous game. So a player committing his second targeting penalty of the year in Week 7 during the fourth quarter would then be required to miss the entire game scheduled in Week 8, for example.

The only question here is what happens if a player commits a third targeting penalty in the same season? As explained, the proposal would still call for a one-game penalty.

The replay official will now be able to make a definitive call one way or the other, but whether that really clears up any issues with the rule remains to be seen. The proposal does force the replay official to check off all aspects of a targeting call and must determine if each element of targeting occurs. If even one aspect is not confirmed, then the entire penalty is then overturned. No replay review in this situation will be allowed to result in a call standing. It’s either targeting or it’s not.

The Rules Committee also issued a handful of other proposals that will be reviewed by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel;

  • If an overtime game reaches a 5th overtime, teams would alternate two-point conversion attempts instead of starting possessions at the 25-yard line.
  • Two-minute breaks between the 2nd and 4th overtimes, giving a quick breather for the offenses and defenses that were just on the field for the last possession of each overtime before they head back out for the 3rd and 5th overtimes when necessary
  • The elimination of the two-man wedge formation on all kickoffs
  • A recommendation to change the blind-side block technique was also proposed, preventing players from making a blind-side block with forcible contact. Doing so would draw a 15-yard flag for a personal foul, and can also be part of a targeting foul

Any proposal remotely connected or inspired to enhance the safety of the players is likely to receive enough support to advance to the next stage of becoming an official rule change that could be implemented as soon as this upcoming college football season. With that in mind, the targeting rule changes could be likely to be passed without much contest, even if the idea of increasing the suspension time may be a controversial decision. And how much do you trust the replay officials to make the ultimate judgment? The biggest sticking points will remain the same no matter what changes are made, and that is how consistently the targeting calls are officiated from week to week, from conference to conference, from replay booth to replay booth. These proposals do little to refine how the rule is systematically enforced throughout college football, which may be the most troubling part of the rule.

These proposals will be reviewed by the Playing Rules Oversight Panel on April 17.