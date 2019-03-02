Western Kentucky makes addition of Arkansas transfer QB official

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nov. 9, Arkansas will play host to Western Kentucky. When the Razorbacks look over at the opposing sideline — or, perhaps, even the opposing huddle — later this year, they’ll officially see a very familiar face.

On social media Wednesday, Ty Storey announced that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at Western Kentucky. Two days later, WKU confirmed the quarterback’s addition to first-year head coach Tyson Helton‘s football roster.

As a graduate transfer, Storey is eligible to play immediately for the Hilltoppers this coming season. Per WKU, Storey will enroll in classes at the university on March 18.

“We are excited to add Ty to our team,” Helton said in a statement. “His experience as a starting quarterback in the Southeastern Conference adds a veteran presence to our roster, and we are looking forward to continuing his development at the position this upcoming season.”

Storey started nine games of the 10 games in which he played for the Razorbacks this past season, throwing for 1,584 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in completing 143-of-250 passes. In 2018, the junior completed less than 60 percent of his passes in six games vs. just four in which he finished above that mark.

Florida Atlantic, Northern Illinois and UMass were other landing spots considered by Storey before he ultimately landed in Bowling Green.