Western Kentucky makes addition of Arkansas transfer QB official

Nov. 9, Arkansas will play host to Western Kentucky. When the Razorbacks look over at the opposing sideline — or, perhaps, even the opposing huddle — later this year, they’ll officially see a very familiar face.
On social media Wednesday, Ty Storey announced that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at Western Kentucky. Two days later, WKU confirmed the quarterback’s addition to first-year head coach Tyson Helton‘s football roster.
As a graduate transfer, Storey is eligible to play immediately for the Hilltoppers this coming season. Per WKU, Storey will enroll in classes at the university on March 18.
“We are excited to add Ty to our team,” Helton said in a statement. “His experience as a starting quarterback in the Southeastern Conference adds a veteran presence to our roster, and we are looking forward to continuing his development at the position this upcoming season.”
Storey started nine games of the 10 games in which he played for the Razorbacks this past season, throwing for 1,584 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in completing 143-of-250 passes. In 2018, the junior completed less than 60 percent of his passes in six games vs. just four in which he finished above that mark.
Florida Atlantic, Northern Illinois and UMass were other landing spots considered by Storey before he ultimately landed in Bowling Green.
Earlier this offseason, Joe Moorhead lost one of his Mississippi State assistant coaches to a job in the NFL. Late this past week, Moorhead turned to an SEC school to fill that staff void.
As had previously been speculated, MSU confirmed that Chris Marve has been hired as one of Moorhead’s assistants. Specifically, Marve will serve as the Bulldogs’ linebackers coach.
Additionally, Marve will hold the title of defensive run-game coordinator at MSU.
“Chris understands what SEC football is all about having played and coached in this league at a high level,” Moorhead said in a statement. “A Memphis native, Chris is not only an outstanding on-field coach but a dynamic recruiter. He has a firm grasp of our defense and shined as a player under Coach (Bob) Shoop. He is a perfect fit for Mississippi State. We are excited to get to work next week with Chris leading our linebackers.”
Marve, who played his college football at Vanderbilt, has spent all five years of his coaching career at his alma mater.
In 2014 and 2015, Marve worked as a defensive quality control assistant and defensive graduate assistant, respectively. In 2016, he was promoted to an on-field role as the Commodores’ inside linebackers coach, a job he held for three seasons.
“I am honored and thankful to get to work on Coach Joe Moorhead’s staff,” Marve said. “Mississippi State has a storied football tradition with dominant defenses. I am eager to serve on this staff and uphold the high standard of defense that has been played here for quite some time. I am very excited to help continue the legacy of elite linebacker play in this program.”
If the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker were still a thing, it’d be time to reset the counter back to double zeroes.
According to multiple media outlets, Georgia redshirt freshman Latavious Brini was arrested Thursday on one count of simple battery. The charge the defensive back is facing is a misdemeanor, and he was released on a $1,850 bond late Thursday night.
No details of what led to the arrest and the charge have been released.
This is Brini’s second run-in with the law since coming to Athens. In December of 2017, Brini was charged with first-degree felony forgery, although that charge was later dropped.
A three-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2017 recruiting class, Brini took a redshirt as a true freshman. This past season, the safety played in five games
Boise State’s loss is officially Oregon’s gain.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos was leaving the Broncos to take the same job at Oregon. Friday, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal confirmed that Avalos has indeed joined his staff as the coordinator on the defensive side of the ball.
Avalos’ move to Eugene comes less than two weeks after Cristobal parted ways with Jim Leavitt.
“After a very thorough search that drew interest from a number of college and pro level coaches, I’m fired up to have Andy as our defensive coordinator,” Cristobal said in a statement. “One of the top defensive minds in the country, Andy teaches, coaches and mentors his players with tremendous passion and energy. His ability to connect with people not only helps him develop players but also the coaches he works with.
“Andy’s defenses are aggressive, disruptive and keep offenses off balance with his use of multiple fronts and coverages. His ability to teach and articulate concepts allow his players to be fast and physical. Most importantly, he is a great person, father and husband who is a perfect fit to our culture. I’m excited to welcome Andy, his wife Summer and their two daughters, Paityn and Paige, to Eugene.”
Avalos (pictured, No. 40) played his college football at Boise in the early aughts, and has been an assistant at his alma mater since 2012. He spent two years as defensive line coach (2012-13), then another two years as linebackers coach (2014-15) before his promotion to coordinator, a job he’s held the past three seasons.
As Boise’s defensive coordinator, Avalos devised the gameplan that helped the Broncos stymie Oregon’s offense in their 2017 Las Vegas Bowl win over the Ducks.
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown has one less quarterback to work with in his return to coaching. Nathan Elliott is leaving behind his final year of eligibility and moving on from North Carolina. That extra year of eligibility will not be needed either, as Elliott will reportedly be taking a graduate assistant gig with Arkansas State.
“Nathan has done everything right in this program,” Brown said, according to a News & Observer report. “He’s been a captain, he’s been a leader, he has really fought his guts out on the field. We wanted him to stay but totally understand that he’s got some other things.”
Elliott played in 10 games for North Carolina last season, in which he started nine games and completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 2,169 yards with 11 touchdowns. His departure to begin a possible coaching career leaves North Carolina somewhat raw at the quarterback position in 2019. Cade Fortin and Jace Ruder each saw the field last season as freshmen, with Fortin appearing in three games and Ruder appearing in one. Both players were part of UNC’s Class of 2018.
The other option likely to draw some eyes will be Class of 2019 addition and early enrollee Sam Howell. The four-star dual-threat quarterback from Monroe, North Carolina was a major recruiting victory for Brown in his first abbreviated recruiting cycle with the Tar Heels. With Howell being enrolled early, that makes him eligible for spring practices. However, expecting Howell to rocket to the top of the depth chart already may be unwise. Ruder was also a four-star recruit for UNC and if he is healthy, then he should have a shot to make his case as well.