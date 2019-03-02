Western Kentucky makes addition of Arkansas transfer QB official

Nov. 9, Arkansas will play host to Western Kentucky. When the Razorbacks look over at the opposing sideline — or, perhaps, even the opposing huddle — later this year, they’ll officially see a very familiar face.
On social media Wednesday, Ty Storey announced that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at Western Kentucky. Two days later, WKU confirmed the quarterback’s addition to first-year head coach Tyson Helton‘s football roster.
As a graduate transfer, Storey is eligible to play immediately for the Hilltoppers this coming season. Per WKU, Storey will enroll in classes at the university on March 18.
“We are excited to add Ty to our team,” Helton said in a statement. “His experience as a starting quarterback in the Southeastern Conference adds a veteran presence to our roster, and we are looking forward to continuing his development at the position this upcoming season.”
Storey started nine games of the 10 games in which he played for the Razorbacks this past season, throwing for 1,584 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in completing 143-of-250 passes. In 2018, the junior completed less than 60 percent of his passes in six games vs. just four in which he finished above that mark.
Florida Atlantic, Northern Illinois and UMass were other landing spots considered by Storey before he ultimately landed in Bowling Green.
Even in the midst of a dust-up with his former boss, P.J. Fleck is in the midst of tweaking his coaching staff ahead of the start of his third spring practice in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Friday, Minnesota announced that three of Fleck’s assistants — running backs coach Kenni Burns, offensive line coach Brian Callahan and wide receivers coach Matt Simon — have been given additional titles by the head coach. Callahan was named as running-game coordinator, while Simon will serve as passing-game coordinator. Additionally, Burns was named assistant head coach.
All three of the assistant will continue on with their positional responsibilities.
“Kenni, Brian and Matt have been with me a long time and they are integral to the success of our program on and off the field,” said Fleck in a statement. “They are not only elite coaches, but they are elite men who have helped set the standard for what our culture demands and expects from our team. They are extremely deserving of these added roles, and I look forward to watching them lead our young men as we continue to move this program forward.”
Taking over a team that posted a 9-4 record in 2016, Fleck has gone 5-7 and 7-6 his first two seasons with the Gophers. Fleck and his squad will kick off spring practice later this month.
Those who had Florida as the next Power Five program to be impacted by the mystical portal, collect your winnings.
Initially reported by college football insider Brett McMurphy, a UF official has subsequently confirmed that Kylan Johnson‘s name is now listed in the NCAA’s transfer database. The same official confirmed that the linebacker’s name entered the portal “earlier this week.”
Johnson started two of the 13 games in which he played this past season. He also started six games in 2016 as a redshirt freshman, then started one of the seven games in which he played the following season as he battled through a handful of injuries.
Coming out of high school in Dallas, Tex., Johnson was a three-star member of the Gators’ 2015 recruiting class.
Latavious Brini‘s head coach has spoken, and he seems to be a wee bit miffed.
Reports surfaced earlier Saturday that Brini was arrested Thursday night on one count of misdemeanor simple battery. Hours later, Kirby Smart issued a statement in which he expressed his disappointment and stated that any discipline the defensive back may be facing will be handled internally.
This type of behavior is extremely disappointing and not representative of the standards of our football student-athletes. His discipline will be handled internally and hopefully good lessons will be learned that will lead to better choices moving forward.
This was Brini’s second run-in with the law since coming to Athens. In December of 2017, Brini was charged with first-degree felony forgery, although that charge was later dropped.
The details of what led to his second arrest in 15 months haven’t been revealed publicly.
A three-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2017 recruiting class, Brini took a redshirt as a true freshman that year. This past season, the safety played in five games.
Earlier this offseason, Joe Moorhead lost one of his Mississippi State assistant coaches to a job in the NFL. Late this past week, Moorhead turned to an SEC school to fill that staff void.
As had previously been speculated, MSU confirmed that Chris Marve has been hired as one of Moorhead’s assistants. Specifically, Marve will serve as the Bulldogs’ linebackers coach.
Additionally, Marve will hold the title of defensive run-game coordinator at MSU.
“Chris understands what SEC football is all about having played and coached in this league at a high level,” Moorhead said in a statement. “A Memphis native, Chris is not only an outstanding on-field coach but a dynamic recruiter. He has a firm grasp of our defense and shined as a player under Coach (Bob) Shoop. He is a perfect fit for Mississippi State. We are excited to get to work next week with Chris leading our linebackers.”
Marve, who played his college football at Vanderbilt, has spent all five years of his coaching career at his alma mater.
In 2014 and 2015, Marve worked as a defensive quality control assistant and defensive graduate assistant, respectively. In 2016, he was promoted to an on-field role as the Commodores’ inside linebackers coach, a job he held for three seasons.
“I am honored and thankful to get to work on Coach Joe Moorhead’s staff,” Marve said. “Mississippi State has a storied football tradition with dominant defenses. I am eager to serve on this staff and uphold the high standard of defense that has been played here for quite some time. I am very excited to help continue the legacy of elite linebacker play in this program.”