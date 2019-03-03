Joseph Saucier part of ongoing investigation, no longer on Air Force football team

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A productive member of Air Force’s 2018 rushing attack won’t be able to add to that production in 2019 because of a vague off-field issue.

A service academy spokesperson confirmed to the Colorado Springs Gazette that Joseph Saucier is part of an ongoing investigation and is no longer a member of the Air Force football team. Per the Gazette, Saucier was removed from the team at some point in December.

It’s unclear exactly what the investigation involves. As noted by the newspaper, Saucier, a junior, didn’t play at all his freshman and sophomore seasons as he was academically ineligible those years.

In his first season on the field for the Falcons, Saucier ran for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries. His 6.4 yards per carry were tops on an Air Force team that was third nationally in averaging 283.7 yards per game.

Coming out of the backfield, Saucier also caught six passes for 146 yards, a 24.3 yards per catch average that was the highest on the team for all players.