Notre Dame safety Devin Studstill enters transfer database

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s been a rather eventful last couple of days personnel-wise in South Bend.

Friday, Notre Dame confirmed that wide receiver Javon McKinley, arrested in mid-February after allegedly punching two cops, has been indefinitely suspended from the football program. This weekend, head coach Brian Kelly acknowledged that safety Devin Studstill has decided to transfer from the Fighting Irish and continue his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere.

Kelly gave no specific reason for the parting of ways.

Kelly said safety Devin Studstill has decided to transfer. — Eric Hansen (@EHansenNDI) March 2, 2019

Studstill is on schedule to graduate from the university this spring, which means, of course, he’d be eligible to play immediately at another FBS program in 2019.

After starting nine of the 12 games in which he played as a true freshman in 2016, Studstill played in 11 games in 2017 and just five this past season. The nine starts his first year with the Fighting Irish were the only ones of his career.