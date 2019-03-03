RB Joseph Saucier part of ongoing investigation, no longer a member of the Air Force football team

A productive member of Air Force’s 2018 rushing attack won’t be able to add to that production in 2019 because of a vague off-field issue.
A service academy spokesperson confirmed to the Colorado Springs Gazette that Joseph Saucier is part of an ongoing investigation and is no longer a member of the Air Force football team. Per the Gazette, Saucier was removed from the team at some point in December.
It’s unclear exactly what the investigation involves. As noted by the newspaper, Saucier, a junior, didn’t play at all his freshman and sophomore seasons as he was academically ineligible those years.
In his first season on the field for the Falcons, Saucier ran for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries. His 6.4 yards per carry were tops on an Air Force team that was third nationally in averaging 283.7 yards per game.
Coming out of the backfield, Saucier also caught six passes for 146 yards, a 24.3 yards per catch average that was the highest on the team for all players.
Wyoming pilfered a MAC school for its new offensive line coach last month. This past week, another MAC school turned to that ousted Cowboys assistant to fill a hole in its coaching staff.
Buffalo confirmed Friday that Lance Leipold has tapped Scott Fuchs as his new line coach on the offensive side of the ball. There is a previous working relationship between the two as Fuchs and Leipold were on the same Nebraska-Omaha staff for three seasons in the mid-aughts (2004-06).
The past five seasons, Fuchs had served as the line coach at Wyoming.
In addition to Fuchs’ hiring, Leipold also announced a couple of other tweaks to his staff.
Brian Borland will move from coaching safeties to coaching cornerbacks. Taiwo Onatolu will now coach defensive ends and special teams after coaching cornerbacks over the last three seasons. Chris Simpson has added defensive run game coordinator to his duties as linebackers coach.
Even in the midst of a dust-up with his former boss, P.J. Fleck is in the midst of tweaking his coaching staff ahead of the start of his third spring practice in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Friday, Minnesota announced that three of Fleck’s assistants — running backs coach Kenni Burns, offensive line coach Brian Callahan and wide receivers coach Matt Simon — have been given additional titles by the head coach. Callahan was named as running-game coordinator, while Simon will serve as passing-game coordinator. Additionally, Burns was named assistant head coach.
All three of the assistant will continue on with their positional responsibilities.
“Kenni, Brian and Matt have been with me a long time and they are integral to the success of our program on and off the field,” said Fleck in a statement. “They are not only elite coaches, but they are elite men who have helped set the standard for what our culture demands and expects from our team. They are extremely deserving of these added roles, and I look forward to watching them lead our young men as we continue to move this program forward.”
Taking over a team that posted a 9-4 record in 2016, Fleck has gone 5-7 and 7-6 his first two seasons with the Gophers. Fleck and his squad will kick off spring practice later this month.
Those who had Florida as the next Power Five program to be impacted by the mystical portal, collect your winnings.
Initially reported by college football insider Brett McMurphy, a UF official has subsequently confirmed that Kylan Johnson‘s name is now listed in the NCAA’s transfer database. The same official confirmed that the linebacker’s name entered the portal “earlier this week.”
Johnson started two of the 13 games in which he played this past season. He also started six games in 2016 as a redshirt freshman, then started one of the seven games in which he played the following season as he battled through a handful of injuries.
Coming out of high school in Dallas, Tex., Johnson was a three-star member of the Gators’ 2015 recruiting class.
Latavious Brini‘s head coach has spoken, and he seems to be a wee bit miffed.
Reports surfaced earlier Saturday that Brini was arrested Thursday night on one count of misdemeanor simple battery. Hours later, Kirby Smart issued a statement in which he expressed his disappointment and stated that any discipline the defensive back may be facing will be handled internally.
This type of behavior is extremely disappointing and not representative of the standards of our football student-athletes. His discipline will be handled internally and hopefully good lessons will be learned that will lead to better choices moving forward.
This was Brini’s second run-in with the law since coming to Athens. In December of 2017, Brini was charged with first-degree felony forgery, although that charge was later dropped.
The details of what led to his second arrest in 15 months haven’t been revealed publicly.
A three-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2017 recruiting class, Brini took a redshirt as a true freshman that year. This past season, the safety played in five games.