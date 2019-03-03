WATCH: Dabo Swinney takes batting practice with St. Louis Cardinals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ah, the perks of being a two-time national championship-winning head football coach.

Obviously, being the head football coach at Clemson is Job 1 for Dabo Swinney, although baseball has held a special place in the Alabama native’s heart. So much so, in fact, that, in a 2016 story from the Charleston Post & Courier, “Swinney arranges his Clemson spring practices on weekdays to keep his Saturdays open” in order to coach his sons’ youth baseball team.

Coming off his second title in three years, Swinney and his Tigers kicked off the first of 15 spring practice sessions this past Wednesday. Sunday morning, however, Swinney took a break from prepping to defend their College Football Playoff crown to get back to the stick-and-ball sport he coached for years as he took batting practice with the St. Louis Cardinals at the MLB club’s spring training home in Jupiter, Florida.

According to TigerNet.com, Swinney, who played college football at Alabama, hit a pair of shots to the warning track in left field during his BP session.

Getting back to football, the Tigers will put the wraps on spring practice with the annual spring game Saturday, April 6.