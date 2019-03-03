WR Latrell Williams leaves Tennessee, enrolls at Last Chance U

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tennessee has lost some depth to its receiving corps, but not so much to its returning production in that group.

UT officials confirmed Saturday that Latrell Williams has left Jeremy Pruitt‘s football program. And, according to David Ubben of The Athletic, the wide receiver has enrolled at Independence Community College, better known of late as “Last Chance U” from Netflix fame.

Ex-Tennessee WR Latrell Williams has left the program and enrolled at Independence Community College (aka Netflix's Last Chance U) this semester, two ICC coaches told The Athletic. — David Ubben (@davidubben) March 2, 2019

According to 247Sports.com, Williams entered the NCAA transfer database in December but removed his name from the portal recently.

Williams was a three-star member of the Volunteers’ 2016 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, the Lake City, Fla., product played in a total of two games the past two seasons — one in 2017, one in 2018.