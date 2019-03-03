WR Latrell Williams leaves Tennessee, enrolls at Last Chance U

Tennessee has lost some depth to its receiving corps, but not so much to its returning production in that group.
UT officials confirmed Saturday that Latrell Williams has left Jeremy Pruitt‘s football program. And, according to David Ubben of The Athletic, the wide receiver has enrolled at Independence Community College, better known of late as “Last Chance U” from Netflix fame.
According to 247Sports.com, Williams entered the NCAA transfer database in December but removed his name from the portal recently.
Williams was a three-star member of the Volunteers’ 2016 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, the Lake City, Fla., product played in a total of two games the past two seasons — one in 2017, one in 2018.
Last month, the father of Parker Braun confirmed that Florida, Ohio State and Texas were the favorites to land the transfer offensive lineman. Sunday, one of those three schools were confirmed as the winner in this particular personnel sweepstakes.
First reported by Orangebloods.com, Braun has committed to the University of Texas and will continue his collegiate playing career with the Longhorns. The report comes very shortly after Braun took an official visit to the campus.
Braun had also taken an unofficial visit to Gainesville and had previously been working on setting up a trip to Columbus. Auburn was also a consideration for Braun.
As a graduate transfer — he’s scheduled to receive his degree from Tech in May — Braun would be eligible to play immediately in 2019. The upcoming season will be the lineman’s final year of eligibility.
A Freshman All-American in 20116, Braun has earned first-team All-ACC honors each of the past two seasons. Braun had spent the vast majority of his time at Tech as the Yellow Jackets’ starting left guard.
Ah, the perks of being a two-time national championship-winning head football coach.
Obviously, being the head football coach at Clemson is Job 1 for Dabo Swinney, although baseball has held a special place in the Alabama native’s heart. So much so, in fact, that, in a 2016 story from the Charleston Post & Courier, “Swinney arranges his Clemson spring practices on weekdays to keep his Saturdays open” in order to coach his sons’ youth baseball team.
Coming off his second title in three years, Swinney and his Tigers kicked off the first of 15 spring practice sessions this past Wednesday. Sunday morning, however, Swinney took a break from prepping to defend their College Football Playoff crown to get back to the stick-and-ball sport he coached for years as he took batting practice with the St. Louis Cardinals at the MLB club’s spring training home in Jupiter, Florida.
According to TigerNet.com, Swinney, who played college football at Alabama, hit a pair of shots to the warning track in left field during his BP session.
Getting back to football, the Tigers will put the wraps on spring practice with the annual spring game Saturday, April 6.
It’s been a rather eventful last couple of days personnel-wise in South Bend.
Friday, Notre Dame confirmed that wide receiver Javon McKinley, arrested in mid-February after allegedly punching two cops, has been indefinitely suspended from the football program. This weekend, head coach Brian Kelly acknowledged that safety Devin Studstill has decided to transfer from the Fighting Irish and continue his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere.
Kelly gave no specific reason for the parting of ways.
Studstill is on schedule to graduate from the university this spring, which means, of course, he’d be eligible to play immediately at another FBS program in 2019.
After starting nine of the 12 games in which he played as a true freshman in 2016, Studstill played in 11 games in 2017 and just five this past season. The nine starts his first year with the Fighting Irish were the only ones of his career.
A productive member of Air Force’s 2018 rushing attack won’t be able to add to that production in 2019 because of a vague off-field issue.
A service academy spokesperson confirmed to the Colorado Springs Gazette that Joseph Saucier is part of an ongoing investigation and is no longer a member of the Air Force football team. Per the Gazette, Saucier was removed from the team at some point in December.
It’s unclear exactly what the investigation involves. As noted by the newspaper, Saucier, a junior, didn’t play at all his freshman and sophomore seasons as he was academically ineligible those years.
In his first season on the field for the Falcons, Saucier ran for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries. His 6.4 yards per carry were tops on an Air Force team that was third nationally in averaging 283.7 yards per game.
Coming out of the backfield, Saucier also caught six passes for 146 yards, a 24.3 yards per catch average that was the highest on the team for all players.