Former Iowa RB Damon Bullock dies at 25

By Zach BarnettMar 4, 2019, 11:02 AM EST
Former Iowa running back Damon Bullock died early Sunday morning. He was 25.

Bullock’s father told KCRG in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, that around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, Bullock was driving in Duncanville, Texas, just south of Dallas. His car hit a light pole in the median, causing all nearby street lights to disconnect. Bullock then walked back on the street after parking his car, where he was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.

“With tears streaming down my face as I create this post I regretfully have to say that we lost our son Damon to a terrible accident this morning,” Bullock’s mother, Kimberly Handy, wrote on Facebook. “I will never be the same. I don’t know how or what to do.”

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz offered his condolences as well through a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Damon’s parents, Kimberly and Roscoe, and the entire family,” Ferentz said. “Damon’s tragic and unexpected death is a shock to all of us within the Iowa football program, as well as his former teammates. Damon was an outstanding young man and we enjoyed him being a part of the Hawkeye football program.”

Bullock played for the Hawkeyes from 2011-14. He accounted for 1,690 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns in 35 career games.

 

Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman says lung issue is fully healed

By Zach BarnettMar 4, 2019, 1:10 PM EST
The Texas Tech quarterback job is technically open as the Red Raiders open spring practice, what with new head coach Matt Wells and his staff applying a fresh set of eyes to that position and all others. But it would be a surprise if Alan Bowman isn’t The Guy when the Red Raiders open this season against Montana State on Aug. 31.

After the Red Raiders’ first spring practice on Sunday, Bowman told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal the lung issue that caused him to miss four games and parts of two others is now fully behind him. “I’m full force. No stopping,” he told the paper. “I’m excited to go and I’m not holding back.”

Another thing that will help Bowman: one of his chief competitors will miss the bulk of spring practice.

McLane Carter underwent a recent ankle surgery and will be out until later this month.

Bowman threw 327 passes as a true freshman in 2018, completing 227 of them for 2,638 yards with 17 touchdowns against eight picks. Carter, a part-time starter in 2017, was just 28-of-51 for 318 yards with two touchdowns and two picks. Rising junior Jett Duffey was 104-of-154 for 1,221 yards with eight scores and six picks while also leading the club in rushing with 369 yards and four touchdowns on 79 carries.

Notre Dame to host Marshall in 2022

By Zach BarnettMar 4, 2019, 12:38 PM EST
Notre Dame will host Marshall on Sept. 10, 2022, Marshall announced on Monday.

It will be the first meeting between the schools. Notre Dame launched football in 1887, while Marshall followed suit in 1895.

“Notre Dame is one of the most prestigious programs in all of college football and a trip to South Bend, Indiana, should be on every fan’s bucket list,” Marshall AD Mike Hamrick said. “Notre Dame is very selective when it comes to football scheduling, but Marshall’s national brand, history and passionate fan base made us an appealing addition to their home schedule.

“We look forward to the trip and the opportunity to showcase our football program on national television and in one of the most iconic venues college football has to offer.”

Notre Dame annually plays one of the most daunting schedules in the nation, and Week 2 has become the slot where the Irish take one of their few breaks from Power 5 competition. The Fighting Irish hosted Nevada in Week 2 of 2016 and Ball State in the same slot last season. Future Week 2 opponents include New Mexico and Toledo, and in 2021 Notre Dame will host Western Michigan in Week 3 after welcoming Arkansas in Week 2.

While Notre Dame has many traditions that annoy plenty of non-Irish fans, a trek to South Bend is undoubtedly a bucket list item for any college football fan, so it’s nice to see the Irish spread the wealth among fan bases that may not be as large or wealthy as Power 5 schools but are nonetheless just as passionate about their school.

Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany to step down in 2020

By Zach BarnettMar 4, 2019, 11:23 AM EST
1 Comment

Longtime Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany will step down after his current contract expires on June 30, 2020, the conference announced Monday.

Delany, 71, has run the conference since 1989, and along the way ushered his conference into college sports’ post-modern era — while dragging the rest of the country along with him. He spearheaded the addition of Penn State almost immediately after his arrival from the Ohio Valley Conference, then executed his masterstroke through the creation of the Big Ten Network, the first of its kind. BTN allowed the Big Ten to become the first conference to distribute $20 million to its member institutions, and a dozen years later that number is now above $50 million.

It was Delany’s pursuit of Nebraska in 2010 (and later Rutgers and Maryland) that kicked off the realignment frenzy that eventually touched every corner of the college sports landscape, and the BCS and College Football Playoff would still be nothing more than ideas on a cocktail napkin if not for Delany’s blessing.

“It’s been an amazing opportunity to serve and lead these preeminent institutions, presidents, administrators, coaches and students,” said Delany. “It is incredibly fulfilling to support the hundreds of thousands of young men and women who have been afforded an opportunity to obtain best-in-class educations as a result of the invaluable, one-of-a-kind lessons learned through the unique combination of athletic and classroom competition. I would like to recognize and thank each of my colleagues for being such invaluable members of, and contributors to, the Big Ten Conference team, while acknowledging that there is still plenty of work to be done. I look forward to continuing that work through the balance of my term.”

The Big Ten’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors has already begun a search to identify its successor, led by Northwestern president Morton Schapiro. NU AD Jim Phillips is seen by those in the know as the clubhouse leader for the job.

“Jim has had an extraordinary impact on the Big Ten Conference, its member institutions, administrators, students and coaches since 1989,” said Schapiro. “He has been a forward-thinking, collaborative and decisive leader in every aspect of conference proceedings.  We thank him for his dedicated service to date and look forward to working with him through the conclusion of his contract.”

John Currie to replace retiring long-time Wake Forest AD

By John TaylorMar 3, 2019, 8:04 PM EST
2 Comments

After his unceremonious exit from Rocky Top, John Currie is back in the Power Five athletic game.

Following up on speculation that surfaced earlier this weekend, Wake Forest announced that Currie will take over as the university’ athletic director.  Currie will replace the retiring Ron Wellman, who spent nearly three decades in that post for the Demon Deacons.

Currie, a 1993 graduate of the university, will officially take over the athletics department at Wake on May 1.

“Today is a very humbling day and one that my wife, Mary Lawrence, and I are grateful for the confidence that President Hatch and the Board of Trustees has shown us to make this dream come true,” said Currie in a statement. “Ron Wellman has been my long-time mentor and is responsible for everything I have in my professional life – the most important of which is the ethical foundation that has sustained me over the last 25 years.

“The many great accomplishments achieved by Wake Forest over the last 185 years has happened because of our collective spirit, energy, creativity and initiative channeled together – students, faculty, administration, alumni, parents, the Winston-Salem community and beyond. I look forward to reacquainting myself with old friends and collaborating with new ones to better understand our challenges and opportunities.”

Currie spent a little over nine months as the athletic director at Tennessee before he was fired in December of 2018 in the wake (get it?) of a botched and bungled search for a head football coach that included the Greg Schiano branch of the fiasco.  Prior to his very brief stint in Knoxville, Currie served as the athletic director at Kansas State for eight years.