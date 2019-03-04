Former Iowa RB Damon Bullock dies at 25

Former Iowa running back Damon Bullock died early Sunday morning. He was 25.
Bullock’s father told KCRG in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, that around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, Bullock was driving in Duncanville, Texas, just south of Dallas. His car hit a light pole in the median, causing all nearby street lights to disconnect. Bullock then walked back on the street after parking his car, where he was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.
“With tears streaming down my face as I create this post I regretfully have to say that we lost our son Damon to a terrible accident this morning,” Bullock’s mother, Kimberly Handy, wrote on Facebook. “I will never be the same. I don’t know how or what to do.”
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz offered his condolences as well through a statement.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Damon’s parents, Kimberly and Roscoe, and the entire family,” Ferentz said. “Damon’s tragic and unexpected death is a shock to all of us within the Iowa football program, as well as his former teammates. Damon was an outstanding young man and we enjoyed him being a part of the Hawkeye football program.”
Bullock played for the Hawkeyes from 2011-14. He accounted for 1,690 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns in 35 career games.