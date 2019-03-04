Georgia AD hints at tougher regular season schedules for Bulldogs

Nobody can accuse Georgia of taking it easy in the non-conference scheduling in the coming years. But Georgia Athletics Director Greg McGarity has hinted in an interview the school is looking to improve the attractiveness of Georgia regular season schedules down the line.
On top of an eight-game SEC schedule and an annual rivalry matchup with Georgia Tech, Georgia currently has future scheduling agreements with UCLA (2025-2026), Texas (2028-2029), and Clemson (2029-2030). Georgia is also currently scheduled for neutral site showdowns with Virginia (2020), Oregon (2022), and Clemson (2024) in Atlanta. The Bulldogs also host Notre Dame this September in the second half of a home-and-home series that was initiated two seasons ago in South Bend, Indiana. But Georgia may have more in the works. A possible arrangement with Florida State has been floating around the rumor mill recently, and that would be fantastic if it comes to be.
But those scheduling tidbits add just one more game against a power five opponent each year on top of the 8 SEC games and a rivalry game with Georgia Tech. McGarity suggested in an interview with Dawg Nation that Georgia would prefer to mold a scheduling strategy that consists of the eight SEC games, a game against Georgia Tech, and two more games against a Power 5 opponent with one game left to schedule a non-power conference opponent. How soon we see that philosophy put on the calendar remains to be seen considering how far in advance schedules are being booked, although it is worth noting Georgia has that model in place for the 2029 season. Georgia is scheduled to host Texas and play at Clemson that September and at Georgia Tech at the end of the season. As it stands right now, the 2029 season is the only season that fulfills the kind of scheduling McGarity suggested Georgia wants to pursue.
The SEC currently requires all conference members to schedule one game against another opponent form a power conference (ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, or Pac-12 with a few noted exceptions on the books like Notre Dame). Georgia always fulfills that requirement with their annual game against Georgia Tech, but that has not stopped Georgia from pursuing other challenges in regular season play. And if this comment from McGarity is any indication, the Bulldogs are not about to back down from any threat of having a weak non-conference schedule in the playoff era. There is certainly a risk to scheduling more games against tougher competition, but that could only end up making Georgia a stronger program or allow them to have more of a benefit of the doubt when it comes time for the selection committee to make some decisions with the playoff field.
It may not silence some critics from attacking Georgia for scheduling a game against an FCS opponent (criticism plenty of schools will routinely face), but this is a pretty bold objective for Georgia. Whether or not more schools follow Georgia’s lead is probably doubtful, but this would be nice to see become a trend in college football scheduling.
For the second time this offseason, Chad Morris has added a graduate transfer at the quarterback position.
In mid-January, it was confirmed that Ben Hicks, a three-year starter at SMU, would be transferring to Arkansas. A little less than two months later, Nick Starkel took to Twitter to announce that he too will be transferring to Arkansas. The announcement comes very shortly on the heels of an official visit to Fayetteville.
Ohio State, Arizona, Duke and SMU were also potential landing spots for a graduate transfer who decided to transfer from Texas A&M in mid-January and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere.
Starkel was the Aggies’ starter to open the 2017 season, but suffered a broken ankle in that game that sidelined him for nearly two months. It turned out to not be a season-ending injury as Starkel returned to start the last four games of Kevin Sumlin‘s final season in College Station, a late-season stint that included a career-high 499-yard effort in a Belk Bowl loss to Wake Forest.
Entering the 2018 offseason as the incumbent, but with a new head coach in Jimbo Fisher in place, Starkel lost the starting job to Kellen Mond and played in just five games this past season — the first four of 2018 plus the bowl game. In those appearances, the redshirt sophomore completed 15-of-22 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown.
The A&M portion of his playing career will end with the Texas native having totaled 1,962 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions on 138–of-227 passing.
Starkel will graduate from A&M this June, which would allow him to use the first of his two remaining years of eligibility immediately in 2019. How Starkel’s addition will sit with Hicks, who played for Morris at SMU, is a dynamic that will unfold over the coming months.
Toledo head coach Jason Candle promoted two staff members to new coaching positions, the school announced on Monday. Kevin Beard and Nate Cole will move from positions related to player development to be the new wide receivers coach and running backs coach, respectively.
Cole joined the Toledo coaching staff in 2016 after previously playing college football for the Rockets from 2006 through 2010 and serving as a graduate assistant from 2011 through 2013. Cole takes over the role on the coaching staff as running backs coach previously filled by Kerry Dixon, who has since departed the Toledo program to be the new wide receivers coach at Georgia Tech. Cole most recently held the title of Director of Player Development for one year after two years as the Director of Player Personnel.
Beard is a newer addition to the Toledo football staff, joining the Rockets a year ago after holding previous jobs at Miami, Georgia, and Tennessee. Beard takes over as wide receivers coach following the departure of Mike Bellamy to Illinois. Beard took over the role of Director of Player Personnel and Assistant Recruiting Coordinator for Toledo in 2018 when he joined the program.
“We are very excited to move Kevin Beard and Nate Cole into their new roles as position coaches,” Candle said in a released statement. “Both men have the experience necessary to assume the responsibilities as a position coach. Kevin has previously coached wide receivers at some very strong programs, while Nate has been an important part of our program as a player or coach for the better part of a decade. I know they will be a great addition to our program as we strive to get better every day.”
Oklahoma State wide receivers coach Kasey Dunn has a new title in Stillwater. On Monday, Oklahoma State announced Dunn has been awarded the title of associate head coach while retaining his role as receivers coach for the Cowboys.
“Kasey has positioned himself to be a head coach in the near future,” Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said in a released statement. “His discipline and dedication to OSU football has benefitted our program in a huge way. He has a track record of player success that speaks for itself.”
“I’m thankful for this opportunity and honored to work closer with Coach Gundy to learn more about the things that go into being a head coach,” Dunn said.
Dunn has been on the staff since 2011 and has been instrumental in developing some talented wide receivers over the years. That list of players includes Biletnikoff Award winners James Washington and Justin Blackmon and finalist Tylan Wallace. Oklahoma State’s wide receiver development has been instrumental in the success of a high-powered offense over the course of Gundy’s tenure, and Dunn deserves some of the credit for that.
Being elevated to associate head coach will bring a few extra responsibilities for Dunn as he assists Gundy in running the program, although his primary responsibility will remain with the wide receivers moving forward.
For the second time this year, a college football national champion has been served fast food upon their arrival at the White House. Like Clemson before them, North Dakota State was honored at the White House and President Donald Trump, and the menu consisted of items from McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A.
When Clemson made their visit to the nation’s capital in January, shortly after their victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game, the Tigers were served a buffet of items from McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s. The reason for the makeshift fast food menu was blamed on the government shutdown going on at the time of Clemson’s visit.
Of course, there is no government shutdown going on at this moment, which leaves some to wonder why a better selection of food items could have been cooked up for the FCS national champions. Or perhaps this is just the new tradition in the White House for any college football team being honored by President Trump at the White House, turning a joke of a showing into the new norm. All kidding aside, a trip to the White House is still an experience in itself, regardless of what’s on the menu, and the players and coaches and everyone else making the trip with the Bison will surely never forget their White House visit.
Hey, at least North Dakota State got Chick-fil-A. Those chicken sandwiches were not on the menu when Clemson came to town. Perhaps the Tigers need to win just a few more national titles before getting the White House to splurge for some Chick-fil-A.