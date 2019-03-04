Notre Dame to host Marshall in 2022

Notre Dame will host Marshall on Sept. 10, 2022, Marshall announced on Monday.

It will be the first meeting between the schools. Notre Dame launched football in 1887, while Marshall followed suit in 1895.

“Notre Dame is one of the most prestigious programs in all of college football and a trip to South Bend, Indiana, should be on every fan’s bucket list,” Marshall AD Mike Hamrick said. “Notre Dame is very selective when it comes to football scheduling, but Marshall’s national brand, history and passionate fan base made us an appealing addition to their home schedule.

“We look forward to the trip and the opportunity to showcase our football program on national television and in one of the most iconic venues college football has to offer.”

Notre Dame annually plays one of the most daunting schedules in the nation, and Week 2 has become the slot where the Irish take one of their few breaks from Power 5 competition. The Fighting Irish hosted Nevada in Week 2 of 2016 and Ball State in the same slot last season. Future Week 2 opponents include New Mexico and Toledo, and in 2021 Notre Dame will host Western Michigan in Week 3 after welcoming Arkansas in Week 2.

While Notre Dame has many traditions that annoy plenty of non-Irish fans, a trek to South Bend is undoubtedly a bucket list item for any college football fan, so it’s nice to see the Irish spread the wealth among fan bases that may not be as large or wealthy as Power 5 schools but are nonetheless just as passionate about their school.