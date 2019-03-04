Oklahoma State promotes Kasey Dunn to associate head coach

Oklahoma State wide receivers coach Kasey Dunn has a new title in Stillwater. On Monday, Oklahoma State announced Dunn has been awarded the title of associate head coach while retaining his role as receivers coach for the Cowboys.

“Kasey has positioned himself to be a head coach in the near future,” Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said in a released statement. “His discipline and dedication to OSU football has benefitted our program in a huge way. He has a track record of player success that speaks for itself.”

“I’m thankful for this opportunity and honored to work closer with Coach Gundy to learn more about the things that go into being a head coach,” Dunn said.

Dunn has been on the staff since 2011 and has been instrumental in developing some talented wide receivers over the years. That list of players includes Biletnikoff Award winners James Washington and Justin Blackmon and finalist Tylan Wallace. Oklahoma State’s wide receiver development has been instrumental in the success of a high-powered offense over the course of Gundy’s tenure, and Dunn deserves some of the credit for that.

Being elevated to associate head coach will bring a few extra responsibilities for Dunn as he assists Gundy in running the program, although his primary responsibility will remain with the wide receivers moving forward.

