Oklahoma State promotes Kasey Dunn to associate head coach

By Kevin McGuireMar 4, 2019, 4:19 PM EST
Oklahoma State wide receivers coach Kasey Dunn has a new title in Stillwater. On Monday, Oklahoma State announced Dunn has been awarded the title of associate head coach while retaining his role as receivers coach for the Cowboys.

“Kasey has positioned himself to be a head coach in the near future,” Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said in a released statement. “His discipline and dedication to OSU football has benefitted our program in a huge way. He has a track record of player success that speaks for itself.”

“I’m thankful for this opportunity and honored to work closer with Coach Gundy to learn more about the things that go into being a head coach,” Dunn said.

Dunn has been on the staff since 2011 and has been instrumental in developing some talented wide receivers over the years. That list of players includes Biletnikoff Award winners James Washington and Justin Blackmon and finalist Tylan Wallace. Oklahoma State’s wide receiver development has been instrumental in the success of a high-powered offense over the course of Gundy’s tenure, and Dunn deserves some of the credit for that.

Being elevated to associate head coach will bring a few extra responsibilities for Dunn as he assists Gundy in running the program, although his primary responsibility will remain with the wide receivers moving forward.

Arkansas’ Billy Ferrell now in the NCAA transfer database

By John TaylorMar 5, 2019, 2:22 PM EST
You can go ahead and add yet another name to the infamous and ever-growing NCAA transfer portal.

According to 247Sports.com among others, Arkansas’ Billy Ferrell has decided to place his name into the transfer database, an indication that he’s seriously contemplating a move away from Fayetteville.  Ferrell can also opt to pull his name out of the database and remain with the Razorbacks.

Ferrell was a three-star member of the Razorbacks’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 5 defensive tackle in the country.  Only one defensive lineman in the Hogs’ class that year was rated higher than Ferrell.

The 6-3, 343-pound defensive tackle missed his entire true freshman season because of a stress fracture.

TCU confirms Malcolm Kelly as outside receivers coach, his third job in 2019

By John TaylorMar 5, 2019, 12:34 PM EST
Malcolm Kelly‘s quick climb up the coaching ladder is official.

Late last month, reports surfaced that Kelly was set to be named as a member of Gary Patterson‘s TCU coaching staff.  Monday, the football program confirmed that Kelly has been named as Patterson’s outside wide receivers coach.

In early January, Kelly was hired as wide receivers coach at FCS Stephen F. Austin; shortly thereafter, Kelly left for the same job at Arkansas State. Prior to taking the job at the FCS school, the 32-year-old Kelly was a graduate assistant at Houston for the past two seasons.

Kelly played his college football at Oklahoma, leading the Sooners in receiving as a true freshman in 2005 and was twice named All-Big 12 during his time in Norman.  He began his collegiate coaching career at Texas A&M-Commerce in 2016.

Trevor Lawrence has no interest in sitting out to protect draft stock

By John TaylorMar 5, 2019, 10:50 AM EST
It appears you can put this particular storyline to bed.

Like Tua Tagovailoa the year before, Trevor Lawrence has been the apple of NFL-types’ collective eyes as his prototypical frame and skillset — and his eye-popping performance in the College Football Playoff as a true freshman — has made the Clemson quarterback the “it” college football signal-caller this offseason. Some have even gone so far as to suggest that Lawrence should sit out the next two college football seasons to protect his 2021 draft stock; others have suggested that Lawrence should leave Clemson now and spend the next two seasons getting paid in one of the new professional football leagues and then enter the NFL draft when he’s eligible.

With all of the chatter from those with a vested interest in seeing such a talent leave college football very early, Lawrence had remained silent after his Tigers claimed their second national championship in three years in early January. Monday, though, Lawrence broke that radio silence and indicated that playing at least the next two seasons with the Tigers is the tack his playing career will take.

From The Athletic‘s Grace Raynor:

Asked specifically if he would consider sitting out in an effort to protect his health for an NFL future, the Georgia native answered with two resounding “No’s.” That’s not in the cards, he says.

“Everyone’s talking about that, but I don’t really care about that,” Lawrence said Monday evening in his first public interview since the College Football Playoff.

“It’s definitely not coming from me, all that stuff, so (I’ll) just kind of ignore it. Just keep working.

Lawrence went on to state that, even as he’s not getting paid, he’s fully embracing the current college football model.

“I think it’s just a different experience getting to be able to go to school with guys your age and being able to go through this experience of being in college,” the Freshman All-American said according to Raynor.

“It’s a grind. We’re balancing school and football and all that stuff, but getting to meet new people and make friends outside of football, I think it’s really important to do. And that’s one reason it’s cool that people who are playing football have to stay for three years. Other sports, like basketball, they can leave after a year. I think it’s just good we have to stay three years at least and we get to make a lot of friends and experience a lot of good things. So I definitely love being in college.”

Good for Lawrence, even as he will very likely be criticized for such a stance.

That being said, Lawrence, and those like him, should be permitted, at bare minimum, to capitalize off their names and likenesses while they’re in college. It’s the least the NCAA could and should do for what is essentially a free labor force that fuels what is a billion-dollar sports ATM for the schools that are a part of the “nonprofit” organization.

Miami hires Akron DC to replace assistant lost to NFL

By John TaylorMar 5, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
1 Comment

That certainly didn’t take long.  At all.

Miami confirmed Tuesday morning that defensive line coach Jess Simpson was leaving the Hurricanes and taking an NFL coaching job.  In the same release, the football program announced that Todd Stroud has been hired as Simpson’s replacement.

Stroud, who will also hold the title of assistant head coach, spent the last seven seasons as the defensive coordinator at Akron.

“We are excited to welcome Todd to The U,” a statement from head coach Manny Diaz began. “As we have built this staff we have emphasized continuity on the defensive side of the ball. Todd is a high energy teacher and motivator whose defensive philosophy aligns perfectly with ours. He knows exactly what a Miami defense looks like up front – from the weight room to the film room to the playing field.

“Todd’s varied background as a head coach, coordinator, position coach, strength coach and recruiter also gives him a unique, overarching perspective. We are fortunate to have someone with his knowledge, experience and character join our program.”

Prior to Akron, Stroud, who played his college football at Florida State, spent two years at Colorado State.