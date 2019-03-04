President Trump serves FCS champion North Dakota State fast food at White House

For the second time this year, a college football national champion has been served fast food upon their arrival at the White House. Like Clemson before them, North Dakota State was honored at the White House and President Donald Trump, and the menu consisted of items from McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A.

Easton Stick presented the #45 jersey to President Trump in the State Dining Room followed by a quick lunch. Next stop, the Oval Office! #NDSUinDC pic.twitter.com/qdFVODhEej — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) March 4, 2019

Pool report from Bison football team visit at the White House: Pool was escorted into State Dining Room at 12:07, where a spread of french fries, Chick-fil-A sandwiches and Big Macs awaited North Dakota State University Bison football team. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) March 4, 2019

When Clemson made their visit to the nation’s capital in January, shortly after their victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game, the Tigers were served a buffet of items from McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s. The reason for the makeshift fast food menu was blamed on the government shutdown going on at the time of Clemson’s visit.

POTUS with “great American food” for Clemson Tigers visiting WH. pic.twitter.com/VgmQeXNhk6 — Roberta Rampton (@robertarampton) January 14, 2019

Of course, there is no government shutdown going on at this moment, which leaves some to wonder why a better selection of food items could have been cooked up for the FCS national champions. Or perhaps this is just the new tradition in the White House for any college football team being honored by President Trump at the White House, turning a joke of a showing into the new norm. All kidding aside, a trip to the White House is still an experience in itself, regardless of what’s on the menu, and the players and coaches and everyone else making the trip with the Bison will surely never forget their White House visit.

Hey, at least North Dakota State got Chick-fil-A. Those chicken sandwiches were not on the menu when Clemson came to town. Perhaps the Tigers need to win just a few more national titles before getting the White House to splurge for some Chick-fil-A.

