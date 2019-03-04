Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman says lung issue is fully healed

The Texas Tech quarterback job is technically open as the Red Raiders open spring practice, what with new head coach Matt Wells and his staff applying a fresh set of eyes to that position and all others. But it would be a surprise if Alan Bowman isn’t The Guy when the Red Raiders open this season against Montana State on Aug. 31.
After the Red Raiders’ first spring practice on Sunday, Bowman told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal the lung issue that caused him to miss four games and parts of two others is now fully behind him. “I’m full force. No stopping,” he told the paper. “I’m excited to go and I’m not holding back.”
Another thing that will help Bowman: one of his chief competitors will miss the bulk of spring practice.
McLane Carter underwent a recent ankle surgery and will be out until later this month.
Bowman threw 327 passes as a true freshman in 2018, completing 227 of them for 2,638 yards with 17 touchdowns against eight picks. Carter, a part-time starter in 2017, was just 28-of-51 for 318 yards with two touchdowns and two picks. Rising junior Jett Duffey was 104-of-154 for 1,221 yards with eight scores and six picks while also leading the club in rushing with 369 yards and four touchdowns on 79 carries.