Utah extends Kyle Whittingham through 2023

Utah has extended head coach Kyle Whittingham‘s contract through 2023, the school announced Monday. His contract previously ran through 2021.

Whittingham, the youngest 59-year-old you’ll ever see, took over for Utah after Urban Meyer left for Florida following the Utes’ undefeated 2004 regular season and has been in place ever since. He is 120-61 leading the Utes, including an undefeated season and a school-best No. 2 AP final ranking in 2008, four 10-win seasons and 13 bowl trips. Utah joined the Pac-12 ahead of the 2011 season and won its first outright Pac-12 South championship in 2018.

“Coach Whittingham is one of the top coaches in college football and extending his contract was a high priority in my first year here,” AD Mark Harlan said in a statement. “Kyle’s teams compete for championships on the field and in the classroom, and his loyalty to the University of Utah has made this a great partnership.”

Whittingham is the longest-tenured Pac-12 head coach and third-longest in FBS. He has been with the program continuously since 1994, when he was hired as defensive line coach. He played at BYU.

“On behalf of our entire coaching staff, we are grateful to both Mark Harlan and President Ruth Watkins for this vote of confidence in our football program,” said Whittingham. “The University’s support is critical to our long-term success and this sends a positive message to our recruits, which are the lifeblood of any program.”

Financial terms were not disclosed. Whittingham made $3.79 million in 2018.