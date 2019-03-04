Utah extends Kyle Whittingham through 2023

Utah has extended head coach Kyle Whittingham‘s contract through 2023, the school announced Monday. His contract previously ran through 2021.
Whittingham, the youngest 59-year-old you’ll ever see, took over for Utah after Urban Meyer left for Florida following the Utes’ undefeated 2004 regular season and has been in place ever since. He is 120-61 leading the Utes, including an undefeated season and a school-best No. 2 AP final ranking in 2008, four 10-win seasons and 13 bowl trips. Utah joined the Pac-12 ahead of the 2011 season and won its first outright Pac-12 South championship in 2018.
“Coach Whittingham is one of the top coaches in college football and extending his contract was a high priority in my first year here,” AD Mark Harlan said in a statement. “Kyle’s teams compete for championships on the field and in the classroom, and his loyalty to the University of Utah has made this a great partnership.”
Whittingham is the longest-tenured Pac-12 head coach and third-longest in FBS. He has been with the program continuously since 1994, when he was hired as defensive line coach. He played at BYU.
“On behalf of our entire coaching staff, we are grateful to both Mark Harlan and President Ruth Watkins for this vote of confidence in our football program,” said Whittingham. “The University’s support is critical to our long-term success and this sends a positive message to our recruits, which are the lifeblood of any program.”
Financial terms were not disclosed. Whittingham made $3.79 million in 2018.
Oklahoma State wide receivers coach Kasey Dunn has a new title in Stillwater. On Monday, Oklahoma State announced Dunn has been awarded the title of associate head coach while retaining his role as receivers coach for the Cowboys.
“Kasey has positioned himself to be a head coach in the near future,” Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said in a released statement. “His discipline and dedication to OSU football has benefitted our program in a huge way. He has a track record of player success that speaks for itself.”
“I’m thankful for this opportunity and honored to work closer with Coach Gundy to learn more about the things that go into being a head coach,” Dunn said.
Dunn has been on the staff since 2011 and has been instrumental in developing some talented wide receivers over the years. That list of players includes Biletnikoff Award winners James Washington and Justin Blackmon and finalist Tylan Wallace. Oklahoma State’s wide receiver development has been instrumental in the success of a high-powered offense over the course of Gundy’s tenure, and Dunn deserves some of the credit for that.
Being elevated to associate head coach will bring a few extra responsibilities for Dunn as he assists Gundy in running the program, although his primary responsibility will remain with the wide receivers moving forward.
For the second time this year, a college football national champion has been served fast food upon their arrival at the White House. Like Clemson before them, North Dakota State was honored at the White House and President Donald Trump, and the menu consisted of items from McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A.
When Clemson made their visit to the nation’s capital in January, shortly after their victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game, the Tigers were served a buffet of items from McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s. The reason for the makeshift fast food menu was blamed on the government shutdown going on at the time of Clemson’s visit.
Of course, there is no government shutdown going on at this moment, which leaves some to wonder why a better selection of food items could have been cooked up for the FCS national champions. Or perhaps this is just the new tradition in the White House for any college football team being honored by President Trump at the White House, turning a joke of a showing into the new norm. All kidding aside, a trip to the White House is still an experience in itself, regardless of what’s on the menu, and the players and coaches and everyone else making the trip with the Bison will surely never forget their White House visit.
Hey, at least North Dakota State got Chick-fil-A. Those chicken sandwiches were not on the menu when Clemson came to town. Perhaps the Tigers need to win just a few more national titles before getting the White House to splurge for some Chick-fil-A.
The Texas Tech quarterback job is technically open as the Red Raiders open spring practice, what with new head coach Matt Wells and his staff applying a fresh set of eyes to that position and all others. But it would be a surprise if Alan Bowman isn’t The Guy when the Red Raiders open this season against Montana State on Aug. 31.
After the Red Raiders’ first spring practice on Sunday, Bowman told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal the lung issue that caused him to miss four games and parts of two others is now fully behind him. “I’m full force. No stopping,” he told the paper. “I’m excited to go and I’m not holding back.”
Another thing that will help Bowman: one of his chief competitors will miss the bulk of spring practice.
McLane Carter underwent a recent ankle surgery and will be out until later this month.
Bowman threw 327 passes as a true freshman in 2018, completing 227 of them for 2,638 yards with 17 touchdowns against eight picks. Carter, a part-time starter in 2017, was just 28-of-51 for 318 yards with two touchdowns and two picks. Rising junior Jett Duffey was 104-of-154 for 1,221 yards with eight scores and six picks while also leading the club in rushing with 369 yards and four touchdowns on 79 carries.
Notre Dame will host Marshall on Sept. 10, 2022, Marshall announced on Monday.
It will be the first meeting between the schools. Notre Dame launched football in 1887, while Marshall followed suit in 1895.
“Notre Dame is one of the most prestigious programs in all of college football and a trip to South Bend, Indiana, should be on every fan’s bucket list,” Marshall AD Mike Hamrick said. “Notre Dame is very selective when it comes to football scheduling, but Marshall’s national brand, history and passionate fan base made us an appealing addition to their home schedule.
“We look forward to the trip and the opportunity to showcase our football program on national television and in one of the most iconic venues college football has to offer.”
Notre Dame annually plays one of the most daunting schedules in the nation, and Week 2 has become the slot where the Irish take one of their few breaks from Power 5 competition. The Fighting Irish hosted Nevada in Week 2 of 2016 and Ball State in the same slot last season. Future Week 2 opponents include New Mexico and Toledo, and in 2021 Notre Dame will host Western Michigan in Week 3 after welcoming Arkansas in Week 2.
While Notre Dame has many traditions that annoy plenty of non-Irish fans, a trek to South Bend is undoubtedly a bucket list item for any college football fan, so it’s nice to see the Irish spread the wealth among fan bases that may not be as large or wealthy as Power 5 schools but are nonetheless just as passionate about their school.