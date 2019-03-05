Getty Images

Kentucky OC Eddie Gran says he was offered same job at Georgia

By Zach BarnettMar 5, 2019, 6:48 PM EST
There are two situations in football where there is zero incentive to tell the truth, one in the NFL and the other in the college game.

At the professional level, there is zero benefit to accurately representing your draft intentions, and in the college game there is a similar nil benefit to honestly admitting whether or not you offered/were offered a given job, depending on what side of the interview desk you happen to sit.

As such, all information regarding such transactions or possible transactions should be taken with an entire shaker’s worth of salt.

Given all that, we have these comments today. Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran told his hometown paper today that, yes, he was offered Georgia’s offensive coordinator job but just loved Kentucky too much to take it.

“Serious in the point that they offered the job,” he told the Lexington Herald-Leader. “It came down to: I love this community. I love this administration — Dr. (Eli) Capilouto, Mitch Barnhart — the guy that I work for is fantastic. And I’ve become a part of this community, and I love it. I think we’re doing some things that are special, and those (were) all a part of the decision-making when I decided to stay.”

Now, you’ll never hear any coach employed by Kentucky publicly admit, Yep, I really, really wanted to get that Georgia job but they just didn’t offer it to me. Otherwise I would’ve gone. Similarly, you’ll never hear Georgia admit, Yeah, we wanted to hire that guy away from Kentucky but we didn’t have enough juice to get it done.

So, did Gran actually get offered the job? It depends on who you talk to and what constitutes an “offer.” But the fact of the matter is Gran is still at Kentucky, James Coley is now Georgia’s offensive coordinator, and Gran can show Kirby Smart what he’s missing when the Wildcats visit the Bulldogs on Oct. 19.

Brian Kelly says he wants to coach five more years at Notre Dame

By Zach BarnettMar 5, 2019, 5:33 PM EST
Even among other Power 5 head coaching jobs, the Notre Dame job is especially intense. A coast-to-coast footprint is required in both scheduling and recruiting, and no matter what you do you’re chasing the ghosts of Rockne, Leahy and all the rest.

All that said, Brian Kelly is on the cusp of becoming the longest-tenured Notre Dame head coach not just in the school’s modern era, but ever. While Bob Davie and Charlie Weis lasted five seasons and Tyrone Willingham just three, Kelly is heading into Year 10. He’s under contract for three more years, which would allow him to pass Frank LeahyAra Parseghian and Lou Holtz.

And Kelly told Yahoo on Tuesday he’d like to remain on for two more years beyond that, which would allow him to pass Knute Rockne‘s 13 years in South Bend.

“I may look to see if we can add two more years,” Kelly said, reluctant to offer a specific retirement date but acknowledging the end is closer than the beginning. He’s flirted with the NFL in the past – most significantly with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. He says he’s moved on from that curiosity because “of the way it’s set up,” as he prefers the more “coach-centric” college model with full roster control. “I think if I’m fortunate enough to go five more years here, I would be very happy,” he said.

Kelly interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 and was linked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year, but he’s been consistent in his point that college coaches have more personnel control than their NFL counterparts.

There have been many (present company included) that pegged Kelly for an NFL job at some point, but he’s proven us wrong thus far and apparently plans to keep proving us wrong for the next five years or so.

Report: SEC, Big Ten to kick Mountain West out of Las Vegas Bowl, among other 2020 postseason changes

By Zach BarnettMar 5, 2019, 4:34 PM EST
Bowl season as we know it has few traditions left. New Year’s Day isn’t what it used to be, and even the Rose Bowl long ago opened its pearly gates to teams outside the Big Ten and the Pac-12.

One of the few enduring traditions of bowl season past was the Las Vegas Bowl. Dating all the way back to the pre-historic era of 2001, the Las Vegas Bowl has always pitted the Pac-12 against the Mountain West. In fact, this arrangement was so old that when it was born it pitted teams from the Pac-10 and the WAC.

The matchup has lasted that long because it works. Though Vegas is in the middle of the desert, it’s roughly at the epicenter of Pac-12 and Mountain West country — basically a day’s drive or a cheap flight from almost everyone in the two leagues. And because it’s Vegas, everyone’s happy to go. It’s the unofficial kickoff to bowl season — always in the middle of the afternoon of the first Saturday of bowl season, the college football fan’s reward for a day’s worth of Christmas shopping.

In an age of declining attendance, the Las Vegas Bowl has held steady around 40,000 annual spectators annually. And it’s a symbolically important game, too. Only five games pitted Power 5 and Group of 5 opponents in 2018 (the Boston College vs. Boise State Heart of Dallas Bowl was cancelled), and the Las Vegas Bowl has always been one of them.

The reason I’m saying all these nice things is because the Las Vegas Bowl as we knew it is about to die.

According to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, the bowl will move from UNLV’s Sam Boyd Stadium to the Raiders’ new palace upon its opening in 2020, and with an upgrade in venue will come in an upgrade in matchup. Out goes the Mountain West, in comes the SEC or the Big Ten.

College football’s two richest conferences have teamed up in recent years to pool their tie-ins, and now this will get them to one of the premier non-New Year’s Six destinations, at the expense of a premier Group of 5 destination. (For the record, the WAC/MW is a combined 10-7 in the Las Vegas Bowl against the Pac-10/12 since the tie-in began in 2001, including a 31-20 Fresno State win over Arizona State in 2018.)

And, sure, it’ll be a win-win for the Las Vegas Bowl itself. Over the course of the 6-year contract, the Big Ten and the SEC will each come to Vegas three times. Television and fans will love it. The first SEC vs. Pac-12 game will be the first non-playoff bowl game between the two leagues since the 1989 Freedom Bowl. And the Mountain West isn’t going home empty-handed, either. The league will still get a matchup against the Pac-12, in a to-be-created bowl game at the new NFL stadium in Los Angeles.

But it’s a loss for the little guy in college football, another loss of one of the few bowl traditions left in college football, and another example of the rich getting richer at the expense of everyone else.

Other bowl changes to come starting in 2020, according to McMurphy:

  • Holiday Bowl: With the Big Ten moving to Las Vegas, the Pac-12 will now play the ACC.
  • Belk Bowl: Will work in conjunction with the Las Vegas Bowl; if a Big Ten team is in Vegas, an SEC team will go to Charlotte and vice versa. The ACC will reamin the opponent.
  • Gator Bowl: Big Ten will relinquish its tie-in, becoming strictly ACC vs. SEC.
  • Outback Bowl: ACC team will play an SEC team if the Big Ten is in the Orange Bowl.
  • Music City Bowl: ACC will relinquish its tie-in, becoming strictly SEC vs. Big Ten.
  • Arizona Bowl: Mountain West will play MAC instead of Sun Belt.
  • Myrtle Beach Bowl: Newly-created ESPN-owned game will rotate between Conference USA, MAC and Sun Belt.

Arkansas’ Billy Ferrell now in the NCAA transfer database

By John TaylorMar 5, 2019, 2:22 PM EST
You can go ahead and add yet another name to the infamous and ever-growing NCAA transfer portal.

According to 247Sports.com among others, Arkansas’ Billy Ferrell has decided to place his name into the transfer database, an indication that he’s seriously contemplating a move away from Fayetteville.  Ferrell can also opt to pull his name out of the database and remain with the Razorbacks.

Ferrell was a three-star member of the Razorbacks’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 5 defensive tackle in the country.  Only one defensive lineman in the Hogs’ class that year was rated higher than Ferrell.

The 6-3, 343-pound defensive tackle missed his entire true freshman season because of a stress fracture.

TCU confirms Malcolm Kelly as outside receivers coach, his third job in 2019

By John TaylorMar 5, 2019, 12:34 PM EST
Malcolm Kelly‘s quick climb up the coaching ladder is official.

Late last month, reports surfaced that Kelly was set to be named as a member of Gary Patterson‘s TCU coaching staff.  Monday, the football program confirmed that Kelly has been named as Patterson’s outside wide receivers coach.

In early January, Kelly was hired as wide receivers coach at FCS Stephen F. Austin; shortly thereafter, Kelly left for the same job at Arkansas State. Prior to taking the job at the FCS school, the 32-year-old Kelly was a graduate assistant at Houston for the past two seasons.

Kelly played his college football at Oklahoma, leading the Sooners in receiving as a true freshman in 2005 and was twice named All-Big 12 during his time in Norman.  He began his collegiate coaching career at Texas A&M-Commerce in 2016.