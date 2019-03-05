TCU confirms Malcolm Kelly as outside receivers coach, his third job in 2019

One of the top linebackers in the SEC has been shut down for the remainder of the spring.

Chad Morris confirmed Tuesday that De′Jon Harris will be sidelined for the remained of Arkansas’ spring practice sessions because of a lingering injury issue. Per the head coach, Harris will undergo surgery to have a screw inserted in his foot to repair what was described as a “real slight fracture.” the rising senior has been dealing with the issue as far back as this past season.

“I think it’s been something that’s been nagging. It was during the season, and so we thought we kind of had it,” Morris said by way of 247Sports.com. “We rehabbed it and thought we had it. It just kept bothering him, so we just had it looked at. We don’t want this [to] carry on. That’s kind of where we’re at with it. We know what he’s capable of doing, and he’s going to be just fine.”

According to Morris, Harris is expected to be healthy enough to resume football activities at some point in May, well ahead of the start of summer camp in early August.

Nagging injury been a while time to get it fix now. I’ll be back healthy as ever!🙏🏾 https://t.co/tBRjKUSrRO — De'Jon Harris (@Scoooota8) March 6, 2019

As the Razorbacks’ starting middle linebacker the past two seasons, Harris has led the conference in tackles per game each of those years. He’s been named second-team All-SEC each of the last two years as well.