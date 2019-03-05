Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence has no interest in sitting out, protecting draft stock

Mar 5, 2019
It appears you can put this particular storyline to bed.

Like Tua Tagovailoa the year before, Trevor Lawrence has been the apple of NFL-types’ collective eyes as his prototypical frame and skillset — and his eye-popping performance in the College Football Playoff as a true freshman — has made the Clemson quarterback the “it” college football signal-caller this offseason. Some have even gone so far as to suggest that Lawrence should sit out the next two college football seasons to protect his 2021 draft stock; others have suggested that Lawrence should leave Clemson now and spend the next two seasons getting paid in one of the new professional football leagues and then enter the NFL draft when he’s eligible.

With all of the chatter from those with a vested interest in seeing such a talent leave college football very early, Lawrence had remained silent after his Tigers claimed their second national championship in three years in early January. Monday, though, Lawrence broke that radio silence and indicated that playing at least the next two seasons with the Tigers is the tack his playing career will take.

From The Athletic‘s Grace Raynor:

Asked specifically if he would consider sitting out in an effort to protect his health for an NFL future, the Georgia native answered with two resounding “No’s.” That’s not in the cards, he says.

“Everyone’s talking about that, but I don’t really care about that,” Lawrence said Monday evening in his first public interview since the College Football Playoff.

“It’s definitely not coming from me, all that stuff, so (I’ll) just kind of ignore it. Just keep working.

Lawrence went on to state that, even as he’s not getting paid, he’s fully embracing the current college football model.

“I think it’s just a different experience getting to be able to go to school with guys your age and being able to go through this experience of being in college,” the Freshman All-American said according to Raynor.

“It’s a grind. We’re balancing school and football and all that stuff, but getting to meet new people and make friends outside of football, I think it’s really important to do. And that’s one reason it’s cool that people who are playing football have to stay for three years. Other sports, like basketball, they can leave after a year. I think it’s just good we have to stay three years at least and we get to make a lot of friends and experience a lot of good things. So I definitely love being in college.”

Good for Lawrence, even as he will very likely be criticized for such a stance.

That being said, Lawrence, and those like him, should be permitted, at bare minimum, to capitalize off their names and likenesses while they’re in college. It’s the least the NCAA could and should do for what is essentially a free labor force that fuels what is a billion-dollar sports ATM for the schools that are a part of the “nonprofit” organization.

Miami hires Akron DC to replace assistant lost to NFL

Mar 5, 2019
That certainly didn’t take long.  At all.

Miami confirmed Tuesday morning that defensive line coach Jess Simpson was leaving the Hurricanes and taking an NFL coaching job.  In the same release, the football program announced that Todd Stroud has been hired as Simpson’s replacement.

Stroud, who will also hold the title of assistant head coach, spent the last seven seasons as the defensive coordinator at Akron.

“We are excited to welcome Todd to The U,” a statement from head coach Manny Diaz began. “As we have built this staff we have emphasized continuity on the defensive side of the ball. Todd is a high energy teacher and motivator whose defensive philosophy aligns perfectly with ours. He knows exactly what a Miami defense looks like up front – from the weight room to the film room to the playing field.

“Todd’s varied background as a head coach, coordinator, position coach, strength coach and recruiter also gives him a unique, overarching perspective. We are fortunate to have someone with his knowledge, experience and character join our program.”

Prior to Akron, Stroud, who played his college football at Florida State, spent two years at Colorado State.

Bowl injury will sideline Oregon’s Calvin Throckmorton for the spring

Mar 5, 2019
An issue from the end of the 2018 season will keep one of the top offensive linemen in the country from seeing the field as preparations for the 2019 season kick off in earnest.

Calvin Throckmorton suffered a dislocated ankle in Oregon’s Redbox Bowl win over Michigan State in late December.  A little over two months later, Mario Cristobal confirmed that the offensive lineman will be a non-participant in spring practice as he continues to recover from the postseason injury.

The Ducks will kick off spring practice this coming weekend.

The good news for Throckmorton specifically and the football team in general is that, per the head coach, the lineman is “way ahead of schedule” in his recovery. “He’s looking great,” Cristobal said.

Throckmorton has started every game the past three seasons for the Ducks, earning second-team All-American honors in 2018 as he spent time at right tackle, right guard and, because of injury, left tackle.

Cincinnati names Mike Brown as new WRs coach

Mar 5, 2019
No, not that Cincinnati and not that Mike Brown.

Cincinnati, the university, confirmed Monday that Mike Brown, not the octogenarian owner of the Cincinnati Bengals, has been named by Luke Fickell as his new wide receivers coach.  Brown spent the 2018 season as the running backs coach at his alma mater Liberty.

“We are excited to complete our staff with the hire of Mike Brown,“ head coach Luke Fickell said in a statement. “He’s a young, but very intelligent and hungry coach who has played the game at the highest level and understands the nuances that come with playing wide receiver. We went into this search knowing we wanted to hire the best possible fit for our team and we were able to accomplish that. Mike really impressed us during the interview process and really looking forward to seeing that translate on the field this spring and into the 2019 season.”

Brown, who played quarterback and wide receiver at Liberty before spending time in the NFL for three years (2012-14), began his collegiate coaching career as an offensive analyst at Michigan in 2016 before moving on to FCS Delaware for the 2017 season.

UTEP stays in-house for new DL coach

Mar 5, 2019
Dana Dimel didn’t have to look very far to find the newest addition to his on-field UTEP coaching staff.

On Monday, the Miners confirmed in a press release that Matt Wallerstedt has been named as Dimel’s new defensive line coach.  This past season, Wallerstedt served as a defensive quality control coach.

Dimel and Wallerstedt had previously worked together on the same coaching staff at Kansas State.

“I’ve worked with Matt (Wallerstedt) previously and brought him in with the intent to eventually be able to promote him,” said Dimel. “He brings experience and is a really good coach.”

Prior to his time in El Paso, Wallerstedt served as the defensive coordinator at Charlotte for three seasons (2015-17).  Before that, he served in the same role at Texas Tech before he was unceremoniously fired in September of 2014 after reportedly being at the school’s football building while under the influence of an unknown substance.

Wallerstedt and Tech subsequently reached a settlement in which the former received six months pay.