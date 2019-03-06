Getty Images

Amidst legal issue, Nebraska RB Maurice Washington to be ‘limited participant’ in spring practice

By John TaylorMar 6, 2019, 8:24 AM EST
There’s an on-field update to note as it pertains to Maurice Washington‘s off-field issue.

Tuesday, Scott Frost revealed that Washington will be what the head coach described as a “limited participant” when Nebraska kicks off spring practice this month. “I don’t know if he’ll be at each practice,” Frost said when explaining what being a “limited participant” meant, referring to the ongoing criminal investigation involving the player.

In mid-February, a Santa Clara County (Calif.) judge signed a warrant filed a couple of days earlier that sought the arrest of the Nebraska running back for alleged violation of that state’s revenge-porn law. It’s alleged that Washington sent a sexually-explicit 10-second video, recorded two years prior by someone other than Washington, involving a then-15-year-old female and two other boys, neither of whom was Washington, to that same female in early March of 2018. The female has claimed she is being sexually assaulted in the video, which shows the teenager performing oral sex on one boy while another masturbates.

Washington has already been charged with a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of posting a video or photograph of a person engaging in or simulating sexual conduct without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress. Washington had dated the alleged victim prior to the video being recorded.

While the university and the NU football program were aware that authorities in California as well as the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office were actively seeking to speak to Washington, and were made aware of some type of situation involving the player in mid-September of last year, they have steadfastly maintained that they were not privy to the details of the situation until Feb. 8 of this year.

It’s expected that Washington will turn himself in to authorities, although the when remains uncertain.

“I’m troubled anytime anybody that’s involved with our team conducts himself in a way that sheds a negative light on our team or university. We take that seriously,” the head coach said in quotes distributed by the school. “Our players and everybody involved in our program needs to understand that they just don’t represent themselves, they represent our team, the University of Nebraska, the athletic department and the whole state. That’s a lot of responsibility, but there’s a lot of benefits that come along with being a player at the University of Nebraska, too. I’m disappointed anytime there’s a negative shown in any piece of our athletic department.

“In regards to Maurice specifically, we hope we gain a lot more clarity on the matter real soon. To my knowledge, that process is moving along. Hopefully, we’ll get more clarity soon. We’re trying to keep him as close to a normal routine as a student as we can in the meantime. I think anytime anybody on our team behaves in a way that isn’t consistent with the values of our team or our university, they run the risk of losing playing time or putting their status on the team in jeopardy, but to me, it’s important to have a clear understanding of the situation before that decision is made. And just to be clear, that decision isn’t made by me, it’s made by myself in conjunction with administration and the university. So, that’s where we stand right now. I don’t know a whole lot more about it.

After some academic uncertainty throughout the offseason, Washington was cleared to join the Cornhuskers football team in early August of last year. As a true freshman, and despite the off-field cloud hanging over him from the start of the season, Washington rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that were both good for third on the team. His 24 receptions were also third-best, while his 221 receiving yards were fourth.

LSU bestows No. 7 to safety Grant Delpit

By Zach BarnettMar 7, 2019, 4:34 PM EST
College football is a game built on traditions, but my favorites are the new ones. Old traditions tell you where the sport has been, new ones tell you where it’s going.

One of those new traditions is LSU’s numbers. The Tigers give No. 18 to their best leader and No. 7 to their best player.

The No. 7 tradition appeared to begin with Patrick Peterson, who donned it from 2008-10 before going on to become a first-round pick and an eight-time Pro Bowler for the Arizona Cardinals. Tyrann Mathieu took over No. 7 as a sophomore in 2011, and the power of the number led him to become a Heisman Trophy finalist from his defensive back position, as the Honey Badger forced five fumbles, took two fumbles back for touchdowns, intercepted two passes and returned two punts for touchdowns, in the process leading the Bayou Bengals to an undefeated regular season and an SEC championship.

Mathieu was booted from the team prior to the 2012 campaign, and that appeared to kill the tradition. No one wore No. 7 in 2012 or ’13, but Leonard Fournette was given No. 7 immediately upon his 2014 arrival. He wore the number for all three of his seasons in Baton Rouge, in the process rushing for 3,830 yards and 40 touchdowns, and since then No. 7 has been given to wide receivers D.J. Chark in 2017 and Jonathan Giles in 2018.

Giles was a graduate transfer from Texas Tech and caught only 10 passes for 59 yards in 12 games.

Given that underwhelming performance, No. 7 is going back to where it was born — the defensive backfield.

LSU on Thursday announced junior safety Grant Delpit will wear No. 7 in 2019.

“Grant is an outstanding football player and he represents our program in a first class fashion both on and off the field,” Ed Orgeron said. “Grant has worked extremely hard and has continued to develop and be a leader for our football team. He’s very deserving of becoming the next LSU player to wear No. 7.”

A Nagurski Award finalist in 2018, Delpit led the SEC with five interceptions and finished second in the league with 14 passes defended while also posting 74 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, five sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He won the Jack Tatum Award as the Columbus Quarterback Club’s defensive back of the year while becoming LSU’s ninth unanimous All-American. Oddly enough, Delpit will surrender No. 9 to become the next No. 7.

“I understand what the number represents and how important the number is to the LSU football program,” Delpit said. “This is truly an honor especially when you consider all the great players that have worn the number. I look up to those guys and try to model my game after them – the way they played the game and the way they carried themselves off the field.

“This is a dream come true for me. I’m going to wear the number the right way and do all that I can to be a leader for this team on and off the field.”

Since the number has only gone to skill players as of yet, it would have been an interesting to see what might have happened had Devin White returned for his senior season. Would the reigning Butkus Award winner become the first linebacker to wear No. 7, or perhaps LSU would split the difference and give Delpit No. 7 while White would take No. 18.

Rice grad transfer Roe Wilkins picks Arizona State over Arizona

By John TaylorMar 7, 2019, 2:22 PM EST
Arizona State has become the latest Power Five program to benefit from the ever-expanding free agent pool in college football.

According to 247Sports.com, Roe Wilkins Wednesday committed to ASU and will continue his playing career with the Sun Devils.  The website writes that “Wilkins took an official visit to see ASU in early February along with his parents, where they attended one of the team’s spring practices.”

Making it even more satisfying for Herm Edwards and company, the defensive end opted for ASU over in-state rival Arizona.

In January, Wilkins began the process of transferring from Rice as he entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  As a graduate transfer, Wilkins will be eligible to play immediately in 2019, his final season of eligibility.

The past two seasons, Wilkins earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.

One of two transferring Trojans may stay at USC

By John TaylorMar 7, 2019, 11:55 AM EST
The attrition USC has experienced this offseason might not be as bad as originally thought.

Late last month, it was reported that defensive back Greg Johnson was one of two USC football players who had decided to transfer from Clay Helton’s program. Tuesday, however, it was reported that Johnson might be his name from the NCAA transfer database and remain with the Trojans.

Johnson was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 1 athlete in the country; the No. 12 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 102 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Johnson played in 10 games this past season.

Including Johnson, at least 10 Trojans have entered the NCAA transfer database this offseason.

Creed Humphrey one of five out for Oklahoma this spring

By John TaylorMar 7, 2019, 9:23 AM EST
On the same day a prodigal wide receiver returned to the fold, Lincoln Riley revealed other personnel issues that will somewhat affect his Oklahoma team as it preps for the 2019 season.

Per Riley, a total of five Sooners football players will be sidelined for all of spring practice, which kicks off Thursday afternoon, because of injuries/health issues. The most noteworthy of those dealing with an injury is Creed Humphrey, who started 12 of 14 games at center as a redshirt freshman this past season.

Following the 2018 regular season, the 6-5, 325-pound lineman was named second-team All-Big 12. He also earned Freshman All-American honors from multiple organizations.

The others listed as out for the whole of the 15 spring sessions are freshman walk-on running back Michael Anderson, redshirt freshman cornerback Starrland Baldwin, rising junior safety Robert Barnes and rising redshirt junior cornerback Jordan Parker.

Barnes is also a noteworthy absence as he started the last eight games of the 2018 season at safety for the Sooners. Parker has played in 18 games the past three seasons, starting nine of those contests; seven of the appearances and one of the starts came in 2018, although none came in the last four games.

A four-star 2018 signee, Baldwin missed all of his true freshman season after suffering an injury during summer camp.