Longtime Iowa assistant Reese Morgan announces retirement

A very familiar face on Kirk Ferentz‘s staff for nearly two decades has decided to step away from the profession.

In a surprise move Wednesday afternoon, Iowa announced that Reese Morgan has decided to retire from coaching. Morgan will walk away from the game prior to the Hawkeyes kicking off spring practice later this month.

The 68-year-old Reese has been a member of Ferentz’s staff for the past 19 seasons.

“On behalf of our coaches, players and fans, I want to wish Reese and Jo the best in this well-deserved retirement,” said the head coach in a statement. “Always the professional, Reese’s entire life has been dedicated to education and coaching. I am thankful for the opportunity to work alongside him and appreciative of what he has meant to our players, our program, and the University of Iowa.”

The past seven seasons, Morgan has served as the Hawkeyes’ defensive line coach. Prior to that, he coached the offensive line (2003-11) and tight ends (2000-02) in Iowa City.

“Coach Ferentz took a chance on me and I have nothing but appreciation and gratitude for the opportunity to be part of this wonderful Hawkeye program – it’s been an amazing experience,” a statement from Morgan began. “I’ve always felt that we learn as much from our players as they learn from us. They teach us lessons that go beyond football. And when a player arrives lacking a little maturity and confidence but leaves as a young man prepared to tackle life, that’s the real reward for me.”

According to the school, Kelvin Bell, a member of the Hawkeye coaching staff for the past seven seasons, will serve as interim defensive line coach during spring practice. Bell has assisted Morgan with the defensive line for the past three seasons while also serving as recruiting coordinator.