Longtime Iowa assistant Reese Morgan announces retirement

A very familiar face on Kirk Ferentz‘s staff for nearly two decades has decided to step away from the profession.
In a surprise move Wednesday afternoon, Iowa announced that Reese Morgan has decided to retire from coaching. Morgan will walk away from the game prior to the Hawkeyes kicking off spring practice later this month.
The 68-year-old Reese has been a member of Ferentz’s staff for the past 19 seasons.
“On behalf of our coaches, players and fans, I want to wish Reese and Jo the best in this well-deserved retirement,” said the head coach in a statement. “Always the professional, Reese’s entire life has been dedicated to education and coaching. I am thankful for the opportunity to work alongside him and appreciative of what he has meant to our players, our program, and the University of Iowa.”
The past seven seasons, Morgan has served as the Hawkeyes’ defensive line coach. Prior to that, he coached the offensive line (2003-11) and tight ends (2000-02) in Iowa City.
“Coach Ferentz took a chance on me and I have nothing but appreciation and gratitude for the opportunity to be part of this wonderful Hawkeye program – it’s been an amazing experience,” a statement from Morgan began. “I’ve always felt that we learn as much from our players as they learn from us. They teach us lessons that go beyond football. And when a player arrives lacking a little maturity and confidence but leaves as a young man prepared to tackle life, that’s the real reward for me.”
According to the school, Kelvin Bell, a member of the Hawkeye coaching staff for the past seven seasons, will serve as interim defensive line coach during spring practice. Bell has assisted Morgan with the defensive line for the past three seasons while also serving as recruiting coordinator.
One of the top linebackers in the SEC has been shut down for the remainder of the spring.
Chad Morris confirmed Tuesday that De′Jon Harris will be sidelined for the remained of Arkansas’ spring practice sessions because of a lingering injury issue. Per the head coach, Harris will undergo surgery to have a screw inserted in his foot to repair what was described as a “real slight fracture.” the rising senior has been dealing with the issue as far back as this past season.
“I think it’s been something that’s been nagging. It was during the season, and so we thought we kind of had it,” Morris said by way of 247Sports.com. “We rehabbed it and thought we had it. It just kept bothering him, so we just had it looked at. We don’t want this [to] carry on. That’s kind of where we’re at with it. We know what he’s capable of doing, and he’s going to be just fine.”
According to Morris, Harris is expected to be healthy enough to resume football activities at some point in May, well ahead of the start of summer camp in early August.
As the Razorbacks’ starting middle linebacker the past two seasons, Harris has led the conference in tackles per game each of those years. He’s been named second-team All-SEC each of the last two years as well.
Wide receiver reneging is officially a thing in Champaign.
In late December, Illinois announced that Miami transfer Jeff Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and would enroll at the university for the spring 2019 semester; three weeks later, Thomas returned to the Hurricanes. Shortly before Thomas returned to The U, Illinois announced that Oklahoma graduate transfer A.D. Miller had signed a Big Ten Tender of Financial Aid and planned to enroll in classes at the university this spring; two months later, Miller has apparently had a change of heart and will return to Norman and continue his collegiate playing career with the Sooners.
As Miller never attended classes at Illinois, he’ll be eligible to play for Oklahoma in 2019, his final season of eligibility.
A three-star 2015 signee — he originally committed to Illinois before flipping to Oklahoma prior to National Signing Day — Miller started 10 games during his “first” stint with the Sooners. The receiver made four of those starts during his redshirt junior season this past year.
The Dallas native totaled 236 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns on 21 catches during his 27 appearances with the Sooners.
For the second time in a month, an All-Sun Belt Conference player on the defensive side of the has decided to ply his football wares elsewhere.
In mid-February, Coastal Carolina defensive end Jeffrey Gunter officially joined the Syracuse football team, although the lineman left that ACC school for NC State two weeks later. Tuesday, al.com reported that Troy’s Marcus Jones has taken the first step toward leaving the Trojans as his name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.
As Jones would be leaving Troy as a non-graduate transfer, he would very likely be forced to sit out the 2019 season if he ends up at another FBS program. That would then leave the Alabama native with two years of eligibility he could use beginning with the 2020 season.
After being named as the SBC’s Freshman of the Year in 2017, Jones earned first-team all-conference honors as a return specialist and a second-team nod as a defensive back this past season. Jones earned those accolades despite missing a pair of games due to injury.
The 5-9, 170-pound Jones has scored five touchdowns in two years — four on kick returns and one off of an interception. Three of the kick returns for scores came during his true freshman season, with two of those coming in the same game against Coastal Carolina. Those two kick returns for touchdowns tied an NCAA single-game record, with Jones becoming just the 21st player in college football history to accomplish that feat.
Once again, a Power Five school filling a hole on its coaching staff has come at the expense of a Group of Five program.
While there’s nothing official yet from either school, 247Sports.com was the first to report that Jeff Koonz is leaving North Texas to take a job at Ole Miss. Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle subsequently confirmed the initial report.
Koonz has spent the past two seasons as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Mean Green. He is expected to serve as inside linebackers with the Rebels.
Koonz would replace Jon Sumrall, who left last month for an on-field job at Kentucky. In addition to his two-year stint at UNT, Koonz has also spent time on coaching staffs at Cincinnati (2014-16), Louisiana Tech (2010-13), Texas (2009, 2005-06) and Iowa State (2007-08). He began his coaching career at his alma mater Auburn as a graduate assistant.
As Vito noted in this post, Koonz is the fifth Mean Green assistant to leave the program since the end of the 2018 season, including four who left for jobs at Power Five programs.