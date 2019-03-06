LSU adds former New Mexico DC Kevin Cosgrove as defensive analyst

After being bumped out of his role as defensive coordinator at New Mexico, Kevin Cosgrove is joining the LSU football staff as a lead defensive analyst. As noted by The Advocate, Cosgrove is listed as LSU’s lead defensive analyst on the football program’s official website.

Cosgrove was downgraded from being the defensive coordinator at New Mexico after the 2018 season by New Mexico head coach Bob Davie. Cosgrove was assigned the role of linebackers coach. Safeties coach Jordan Peterson was promoted to defensive coordinator by Davie as he looked to shake things up to improve the defensive effort in 2019.

As a defensive analyst, Cosgrove will not have any direct coaching responsibilities on the LSU staff, but he will help in breaking down film and preparing defensive strategies for the Tigers defense.

Now, Davie and New Mexico will need to find a new linebackers coach to fill the vacancy opened by the departure of Cosgrove. As of this writing, Cosgrove still appeared on New Mexico’s website as an inside linebackers coach. Dan Carrel is the outside linebackers coach, so he could just take over the entire linebacker coaching duties if needed.

