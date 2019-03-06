SMU’s Mikial Onu enters name in NCAA transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal will one day consume every last one of us in an attempt to devour everyone we know and love. Today’s entrant into the portal was SMU safety Mikial Onu, according to a report from Pony Stampede, which followed up on a report earlier in the week from Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network.
Onu was a three-star recruit out of Richmond, Texas in SMU’s Class of 2016. He has plenty of experience under his belt already that he will take with him to his next stop, assuming he does end up leaving SMU for another opportunity. A player is free to evaluate their options and make contact with other programs once entered in the NCAA’s transfer portal, but a player may also withdraw their name from the portal at any time and choose to stay where they currently are.
Onu has appeared in 36 games for the Mustangs, including as a starter for 20 games. He still has one final year of eligibility to use, and he has two years to use it. He would have to sit out the upcoming season due to NCAA transfer rules before being eligible to play again in 2020 unless he has already graduated or has a waiver for immediate eligibility approved by the NCAA.
The attrition USC has experienced this offseason might not be as bad as originally thought.
Late last month, it was reported that defensive back Greg Johnson was one of two USC football players who had decided to transfer from Clay Helton’s program. Tuesday, however, it was reported that Johnson might be his name from the NCAA transfer database and remain with the Trojans.
Johnson was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 1 athlete in the country; the No. 12 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 102 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Johnson played in 10 games this past season.
Including Johnson, at least 10 Trojans have entered the NCAA transfer database this offseason.
On the same day a prodigal wide receiver returned to the fold, Lincoln Riley revealed other personnel issues that will somewhat affect his Oklahoma team as it preps for the 2019 season.
Per Riley, a total of five Sooners football players will be sidelined for all of spring practice, which kicks off Thursday afternoon, because of injuries/health issues. The most noteworthy of those dealing with an injury is Creed Humphrey, who started 12 of 14 games at center as a redshirt freshman this past season.
Following the 2018 regular season, the 6-5, 325-pound lineman was named second-team All-Big 12. He also earned Freshman All-American honors from multiple organizations.
The others listed as out for the whole of the 15 spring sessions are freshman walk-on running back Michael Anderson, redshirt freshman cornerback Starrland Baldwin, rising junior safety Robert Barnes and rising redshirt junior cornerback Jordan Parker.
Barnes is also a noteworthy absence as he started the last eight games of the 2018 season at safety for the Sooners. Parker has played in 18 games the past three seasons, starting nine of those contests; seven of the appearances and one of the starts came in 2018, although none came in the last four games.
A four-star 2018 signee, Baldwin missed all of his true freshman season after suffering an injury during summer camp.
When Jimmy Burrow announced he had decided to retire early last month, Frank Solich opted to promote Ron Collins to defensive coordinator, although that move opened up a positional group that needed to be filled. Wednesday, Solich once again stayed in-house to fill that coaching void on his Ohio staff.
Nate Faanes, the football program confirmed, has been promoted to linebackers coach for the Bobcats. Faanes had spent the past three seasons as a graduate assistant at the MAC school.
“Nate has been great working with both our coaching staff and our players,” said Solich in a statement. “In addition to working with the linebackers directly under Ron the last two years, he has experience working outside of our program. He’s done a great job for us up to this point, and I feel extremely comfortable promoting him to this role. He received a full endorsement from our entire coaching staff.”
This will mark Faanes first on-field job at the FBS level. Prior to Ohio, he worked as an assistant at Div. III Wisconsin-Eau Claire. During that time, he coached tight ends, quarterbacks and running backs at various points.
“I have been lucky enough to experience how special this university and the Athens community both are,” Faanes said. “It is a great opportunity to continue to work for Coach Solich, Coach Collins and the staff, as well as coach a great group of student-athletes.”
After being bumped out of his role as defensive coordinator at New Mexico, Kevin Cosgrove is joining the LSU football staff as a lead defensive analyst. As noted by The Advocate, Cosgrove is listed as LSU’s lead defensive analyst on the football program’s official website.
Cosgrove was downgraded from being the defensive coordinator at New Mexico after the 2018 season by New Mexico head coach Bob Davie. Cosgrove was assigned the role of linebackers coach. Safeties coach Jordan Peterson was promoted to defensive coordinator by Davie as he looked to shake things up to improve the defensive effort in 2019.
As a defensive analyst, Cosgrove will not have any direct coaching responsibilities on the LSU staff, but he will help in breaking down film and preparing defensive strategies for the Tigers defense.
Now, Davie and New Mexico will need to find a new linebackers coach to fill the vacancy opened by the departure of Cosgrove. As of this writing, Cosgrove still appeared on New Mexico’s website as an inside linebackers coach. Dan Carrel is the outside linebackers coach, so he could just take over the entire linebacker coaching duties if needed.