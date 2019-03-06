SMU’s Mikial Onu enters name in NCAA transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal will one day consume every last one of us in an attempt to devour everyone we know and love. Today’s entrant into the portal was SMU safety Mikial Onu, according to a report from Pony Stampede, which followed up on a report earlier in the week from Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network.

SMU Safety Mikial Onu has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Started last two years.

Led the team with 105 tackles in 2017. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) March 4, 2019

Onu was a three-star recruit out of Richmond, Texas in SMU’s Class of 2016. He has plenty of experience under his belt already that he will take with him to his next stop, assuming he does end up leaving SMU for another opportunity. A player is free to evaluate their options and make contact with other programs once entered in the NCAA’s transfer portal, but a player may also withdraw their name from the portal at any time and choose to stay where they currently are.

Onu has appeared in 36 games for the Mustangs, including as a starter for 20 games. He still has one final year of eligibility to use, and he has two years to use it. He would have to sit out the upcoming season due to NCAA transfer rules before being eligible to play again in 2020 unless he has already graduated or has a waiver for immediate eligibility approved by the NCAA.

