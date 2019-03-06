Starting LB De′Jon Harris sidelined for remainder of Arkansas’ spring

One of the top linebackers in the SEC has been shut down for the remainder of the spring.
Chad Morris confirmed Tuesday that De′Jon Harris will be sidelined for the remained of Arkansas’ spring practice sessions because of a lingering injury issue. Per the head coach, Harris will undergo surgery to have a screw inserted in his foot to repair what was described as a “real slight fracture.” the rising senior has been dealing with the issue as far back as this past season.
“I think it’s been something that’s been nagging. It was during the season, and so we thought we kind of had it,” Morris said by way of 247Sports.com. “We rehabbed it and thought we had it. It just kept bothering him, so we just had it looked at. We don’t want this [to] carry on. That’s kind of where we’re at with it. We know what he’s capable of doing, and he’s going to be just fine.”
According to Morris, Harris is expected to be healthy enough to resume football activities at some point in May, well ahead of the start of summer camp in early August.
As the Razorbacks’ starting middle linebacker the past two seasons, Harris has led the conference in tackles per game each of those years. He’s been named second-team All-SEC each of the last two years as well.
The attrition USC has experienced this offseason might not be as bad as originally thought.
Late last month, it was reported that defensive back Greg Johnson was one of two USC football players who had decided to transfer from Clay Helton’s program. Tuesday, however, it was reported that Johnson might be his name from the NCAA transfer database and remain with the Trojans.
Johnson was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 1 athlete in the country; the No. 12 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 102 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Johnson played in 10 games this past season.
Including Johnson, at least 10 Trojans have entered the NCAA transfer database this offseason.
On the same day a prodigal wide receiver returned to the fold, Lincoln Riley revealed other personnel issues that will somewhat affect his Oklahoma team as it preps for the 2019 season.
Per Riley, a total of five Sooners football players will be sidelined for all of spring practice, which kicks off Thursday afternoon, because of injuries/health issues. The most noteworthy of those dealing with an injury is Creed Humphrey, who started 12 of 14 games at center as a redshirt freshman this past season.
Following the 2018 regular season, the 6-5, 325-pound lineman was named second-team All-Big 12. He also earned Freshman All-American honors from multiple organizations.
The others listed as out for the whole of the 15 spring sessions are freshman walk-on running back Michael Anderson, redshirt freshman cornerback Starrland Baldwin, rising junior safety Robert Barnes and rising redshirt junior cornerback Jordan Parker.
Barnes is also a noteworthy absence as he started the last eight games of the 2018 season at safety for the Sooners. Parker has played in 18 games the past three seasons, starting nine of those contests; seven of the appearances and one of the starts came in 2018, although none came in the last four games.
A four-star 2018 signee, Baldwin missed all of his true freshman season after suffering an injury during summer camp.
When Jimmy Burrow announced he had decided to retire early last month, Frank Solich opted to promote Ron Collins to defensive coordinator, although that move opened up a positional group that needed to be filled. Wednesday, Solich once again stayed in-house to fill that coaching void on his Ohio staff.
Nate Faanes, the football program confirmed, has been promoted to linebackers coach for the Bobcats. Faanes had spent the past three seasons as a graduate assistant at the MAC school.
“Nate has been great working with both our coaching staff and our players,” said Solich in a statement. “In addition to working with the linebackers directly under Ron the last two years, he has experience working outside of our program. He’s done a great job for us up to this point, and I feel extremely comfortable promoting him to this role. He received a full endorsement from our entire coaching staff.”
This will mark Faanes first on-field job at the FBS level. Prior to Ohio, he worked as an assistant at Div. III Wisconsin-Eau Claire. During that time, he coached tight ends, quarterbacks and running backs at various points.
“I have been lucky enough to experience how special this university and the Athens community both are,” Faanes said. “It is a great opportunity to continue to work for Coach Solich, Coach Collins and the staff, as well as coach a great group of student-athletes.”
After being bumped out of his role as defensive coordinator at New Mexico, Kevin Cosgrove is joining the LSU football staff as a lead defensive analyst. As noted by The Advocate, Cosgrove is listed as LSU’s lead defensive analyst on the football program’s official website.
Cosgrove was downgraded from being the defensive coordinator at New Mexico after the 2018 season by New Mexico head coach Bob Davie. Cosgrove was assigned the role of linebackers coach. Safeties coach Jordan Peterson was promoted to defensive coordinator by Davie as he looked to shake things up to improve the defensive effort in 2019.
As a defensive analyst, Cosgrove will not have any direct coaching responsibilities on the LSU staff, but he will help in breaking down film and preparing defensive strategies for the Tigers defense.
Now, Davie and New Mexico will need to find a new linebackers coach to fill the vacancy opened by the departure of Cosgrove. As of this writing, Cosgrove still appeared on New Mexico’s website as an inside linebackers coach. Dan Carrel is the outside linebackers coach, so he could just take over the entire linebacker coaching duties if needed.