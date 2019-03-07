Frank Solich stays in-house for new Ohio assistant

When Jimmy Burrow announced he had decided to retire early last month, Frank Solich opted to promote Ron Collins to defensive coordinator, although that move opened up a positional group that needed to be filled. Wednesday, Solich once again stayed in-house to fill that coaching void on his Ohio staff.

Nate Faanes, the football program confirmed, has been promoted to linebackers coach for the Bobcats. Faanes had spent the past three seasons as a graduate assistant at the MAC school.

“Nate has been great working with both our coaching staff and our players,” said Solich in a statement. “In addition to working with the linebackers directly under Ron the last two years, he has experience working outside of our program. He’s done a great job for us up to this point, and I feel extremely comfortable promoting him to this role. He received a full endorsement from our entire coaching staff.”

This will mark Faanes first on-field job at the FBS level. Prior to Ohio, he worked as an assistant at Div. III Wisconsin-Eau Claire. During that time, he coached tight ends, quarterbacks and running backs at various points.

“I have been lucky enough to experience how special this university and the Athens community both are,” Faanes said. “It is a great opportunity to continue to work for Coach Solich, Coach Collins and the staff, as well as coach a great group of student-athletes.”