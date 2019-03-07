Frank Solich stays in-house for new Ohio assistant

When Jimmy Burrow announced he had decided to retire early last month, Frank Solich opted to promote Ron Collins to defensive coordinator, although that move opened up a positional group that needed to be filled. Wednesday, Solich once again stayed in-house to fill that coaching void on his Ohio staff.
Nate Faanes, the football program confirmed, has been promoted to linebackers coach for the Bobcats. Faanes had spent the past three seasons as a graduate assistant at the MAC school.
“Nate has been great working with both our coaching staff and our players,” said Solich in a statement. “In addition to working with the linebackers directly under Ron the last two years, he has experience working outside of our program. He’s done a great job for us up to this point, and I feel extremely comfortable promoting him to this role. He received a full endorsement from our entire coaching staff.”
This will mark Faanes first on-field job at the FBS level. Prior to Ohio, he worked as an assistant at Div. III Wisconsin-Eau Claire. During that time, he coached tight ends, quarterbacks and running backs at various points.
“I have been lucky enough to experience how special this university and the Athens community both are,” Faanes said. “It is a great opportunity to continue to work for Coach Solich, Coach Collins and the staff, as well as coach a great group of student-athletes.”
After being bumped out of his role as defensive coordinator at New Mexico, Kevin Cosgrove is joining the LSU football staff as a lead defensive analyst. As noted by The Advocate, Cosgrove is listed as LSU’s lead defensive analyst on the football program’s official website.
Cosgrove was downgraded from being the defensive coordinator at New Mexico after the 2018 season by New Mexico head coach Bob Davie. Cosgrove was assigned the role of linebackers coach. Safeties coach Jordan Peterson was promoted to defensive coordinator by Davie as he looked to shake things up to improve the defensive effort in 2019.
As a defensive analyst, Cosgrove will not have any direct coaching responsibilities on the LSU staff, but he will help in breaking down film and preparing defensive strategies for the Tigers defense.
Now, Davie and New Mexico will need to find a new linebackers coach to fill the vacancy opened by the departure of Cosgrove. As of this writing, Cosgrove still appeared on New Mexico’s website as an inside linebackers coach. Dan Carrel is the outside linebackers coach, so he could just take over the entire linebacker coaching duties if needed.
Oklahoma’s newest quarterback is in Norman and he’s ready to get started with his new team. Jalen Hurts, the former starting quarterback at Alabama, took to his Twitter account to show off his new look in an Oklahoma uniform. He sure seemed excited to share the image.
Sporting a fresh cut and showing off his new uniform number (he wore No. 2 at Alabama), Hurts now looks to step into an offensive system that has produced two straight Heisman Trophy winners in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray in the past two seasons. At the same time, Hurts will also attempt to guide Oklahoma to another Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff, where the Sooners have gone 0-2 the last two seasons and where Hurts could potentially go head-to-head against his former teammates at Alabama, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
It’s all fun to sit back and think about this time of the year, but Hurts is merely focused on ending his college career on a high note with the Sooners.
The NCAA transfer portal will one day consume every last one of us in an attempt to devour everyone we know and love. Today’s entrant into the portal was SMU safety Mikial Onu, according to a report from Pony Stampede, which followed up on a report earlier in the week from Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network.
Onu was a three-star recruit out of Richmond, Texas in SMU’s Class of 2016. He has plenty of experience under his belt already that he will take with him to his next stop, assuming he does end up leaving SMU for another opportunity. A player is free to evaluate their options and make contact with other programs once entered in the NCAA’s transfer portal, but a player may also withdraw their name from the portal at any time and choose to stay where they currently are.
Onu has appeared in 36 games for the Mustangs, including as a starter for 20 games. He still has one final year of eligibility to use, and he has two years to use it. He would have to sit out the upcoming season due to NCAA transfer rules before being eligible to play again in 2020 unless he has already graduated or has a waiver for immediate eligibility approved by the NCAA.
One of the top linebackers in the SEC has been shut down for the remainder of the spring.
Chad Morris confirmed Tuesday that De′Jon Harris will be sidelined for the remained of Arkansas’ spring practice sessions because of a lingering injury issue. Per the head coach, Harris will undergo surgery to have a screw inserted in his foot to repair what was described as a “real slight fracture.” the rising senior has been dealing with the issue as far back as this past season.
“I think it’s been something that’s been nagging. It was during the season, and so we thought we kind of had it,” Morris said by way of 247Sports.com. “We rehabbed it and thought we had it. It just kept bothering him, so we just had it looked at. We don’t want this [to] carry on. That’s kind of where we’re at with it. We know what he’s capable of doing, and he’s going to be just fine.”
According to Morris, Harris is expected to be healthy enough to resume football activities at some point in May, well ahead of the start of summer camp in early August.
As the Razorbacks’ starting middle linebacker the past two seasons, Harris has led the conference in tackles per game each of those years. He’s been named second-team All-SEC each of the last two years as well.