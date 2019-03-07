Getty Images

Miami-Florida opener officially moved to Aug. 24

By Zach BarnettMar 7, 2019, 5:23 PM EST
As has been speculated for more than a week, the Miami vs. Florida opener in Orlando has officially been moved up a week, to Aug. 24. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Aug. 31.

The game was moved in conjunction with ESPN and the College Football 150 organization, and will be used as a totem to celebrate the beginning of a season-long celebration of the sport’s 150th birthday, which officially happens on Nov. 6.

“Moving the Camping World Kickoff to Aug. 24 is a unique and rare opportunity that showcases college football, both storied programs, and the state of Florida,” Florida AD Scott Stricklin said. “By mid-August the public is hungry for college football, and America is now going to be able to watch the Gators and Hurricanes in a marquee game a week earlier than usual. I’d anticipate the exposure for the sport of college football, and both schools, to be immense.”

“I want to thank the NCAA, ESPN, Florida Citrus Sports, CFB150, Inc., and the University of Florida for their cooperation and support throughout this process. We understand that the new game date could affect Hurricanes fans who had already made travel plans for the original game date,” Miami AD Blake James said. “We will work diligently with any of those affected to help ensure that they can still attend the Camping World Kickoff and have a great experience.”

The game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET and be televised by ESPN. It will be one of three college football games that day, joining the FCS Kickoff between Samford and Youngstown State in Montgomery, Ala., and Hawaii’s home game versus Arizona.

”August 24 will be a fantastic day of college football as the sport begins its 150th Anniversary celebration,” College Football 150 executive director Kevin Weiberg said. “With the addition of the Camping World Kickoff game in Orlando between Florida and Miami plus the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff game between Samford and Youngstown State in Montgomery, AL and the game between Arizona and Hawaii in Honolulu, the 150th year of college football will be off to an exciting start. We appreciate the support of the teams, game hosts and telecast partners in promoting the Anniversary celebration.”

It will also be the 56th meeting between the Sunshine State’s on-again/off-again rivals. Miami holds a 29-26 advantage and won the most recent meeting, a 21-16 victory on Sept. 7, 2013 in Miami.

Harvey Updyke saga to be focus of upcoming podcast episode

By Zach BarnettMar 7, 2019, 6:25 PM EST
Harvey Updyke will be the focus of an upcoming podcast episode — and not a podcast in the sense that your 22-year-old cousin bought some equipment off of Amazon, but a podcast podcast. Mo Rocca, a “CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent, hosts Mobituaries — a serialized podcast series, an “irreverent but deeply researched appreciation of the people (and things) of the past who have long intrigued him—from an unsung Founding Father to the first Chinese-American superstar, from Neanderthals to the station wagon” produced by CBS News and Simon & Schuster — spent months researching Updyke’s poisoning of Auburn’s famed Toomer’s Corner trees as payback for the Tigers’ 28-27 comeback win over Alabama in 2010.

“It really bothered me hearing about this, and I have to tell you, I even wrestled right away with my feelings about this because they weren’t people and they weren’t animals; they were trees, but something about the idea of a fan doing this I found disturbing,” Rocca told the Tuscaloosa News.

Updyke famously confessed to the crime live on the air during Paul Finebaum‘s radio show and was later sentenced to three years in prison for the crime, though he served less than three months. He instantly became a cult figure in American culture, an example of the fanatic devotion among a certain set of college football die hards taken to the nth degree. The former Alabama state trooper still revels in his infamy. “Based on what I’ve seen on Twitter on him, I think he’s the same person,” Finebaum told the News. “He’s a little better-known and more famous, but I don’t feel he’s grown at all.”

Updyke was also ordered to pay $800,000 in restitution to Auburn, and while it’s unsurprising that he is severely delinquent in his payments, with court records showing he last made a payment in August of 2018.

While the interview is (obviously) still unheard, a clip reviewed by the Tuscaloosa News revealed Updyke stalked Toomer’s oaks like a serial killer studies his victims:

“Every night I’d stay up all night long, and they used to have cameras on the trees, and I figured out when the slowest time, what day of the week and what out of the night was the slowest around those oak trees, so I could go in there at that time and not get caught,” Updyke said on the podcast.

The podcast will be released Friday morning.

Former Penn State star Justin King to manage football operations for XFL

By Zach BarnettMar 7, 2019, 5:58 PM EST
If the XFL is to succeed, much of the burden rests upon the shoulders of former Penn State two-way star Justin King.

King has been hired as the fledgling league’s manager of football operations, an XFL spokesman confirmed to PennLive on Thursday. He spent the past two seasons as an assistant recruiting coordinator at Penn State.

King will report to former Buffalo Bills GM Doug Whaley, the XFL’s vice president for football operations.

While Whaley and league commissioner Oliver Luck will map the vision for XFL 2.0, King will be charged with making that vision come to life.

A Pittsburgh native and a WPIAL Hall of Famer, King was a 5-star recruit in Penn State’s 2005 class. He played wide receiver as a true freshman on a Nittany Lions team that went 11-1, won the Big Ten and the Orange Bowl and finished No. 3 in both polls, tied with the 1991 season as the program’s highest finish since winning the 1986 national championship.

He played cornerback for his final two seasons, earning an All-Big Ten nod in 2007, before becoming a fourth-round pick of the St. Louis Rams and crafting a six-year career with the Rams, Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Along with fellow 2005 signee Derrick Williams, King was one of the first two 5-star recruits to sign with Penn State during the modern era of recruiting.

The XFL is scheduled to begin play on Feb. 8, 2020.

LSU bestows No. 7 to safety Grant Delpit

By Zach BarnettMar 7, 2019, 4:34 PM EST
College football is a game built on traditions, but my favorites are the new ones. Old traditions tell you where the sport has been, new ones tell you where it’s going.

One of those new traditions is LSU’s numbers. The Tigers give No. 18 to their best leader and No. 7 to their best player.

The No. 7 tradition appeared to begin with Patrick Peterson, who donned it from 2008-10 before going on to become a first-round pick and an eight-time Pro Bowler for the Arizona Cardinals. Tyrann Mathieu took over No. 7 as a sophomore in 2011, and the power of the number led him to become a Heisman Trophy finalist from his defensive back position, as the Honey Badger forced five fumbles, took two fumbles back for touchdowns, intercepted two passes and returned two punts for touchdowns, in the process leading the Bayou Bengals to an undefeated regular season and an SEC championship.

Mathieu was booted from the team prior to the 2012 campaign, and that appeared to kill the tradition. No one wore No. 7 in 2012 or ’13, but Leonard Fournette was given No. 7 immediately upon his 2014 arrival. He wore the number for all three of his seasons in Baton Rouge, in the process rushing for 3,830 yards and 40 touchdowns, and since then No. 7 has been given to wide receivers D.J. Chark in 2017 and Jonathan Giles in 2018.

Giles was a graduate transfer from Texas Tech and caught only 10 passes for 59 yards in 12 games.

Given that underwhelming performance, No. 7 is going back to where it was born — the defensive backfield.

LSU on Thursday announced junior safety Grant Delpit will wear No. 7 in 2019.

“Grant is an outstanding football player and he represents our program in a first class fashion both on and off the field,” Ed Orgeron said. “Grant has worked extremely hard and has continued to develop and be a leader for our football team. He’s very deserving of becoming the next LSU player to wear No. 7.”

A Nagurski Award finalist in 2018, Delpit led the SEC with five interceptions and finished second in the league with 14 passes defended while also posting 74 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, five sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He won the Jack Tatum Award as the Columbus Quarterback Club’s defensive back of the year while becoming LSU’s ninth unanimous All-American. Oddly enough, Delpit will surrender No. 9 to become the next No. 7.

“I understand what the number represents and how important the number is to the LSU football program,” Delpit said. “This is truly an honor especially when you consider all the great players that have worn the number. I look up to those guys and try to model my game after them – the way they played the game and the way they carried themselves off the field.

“This is a dream come true for me. I’m going to wear the number the right way and do all that I can to be a leader for this team on and off the field.”

Since the number has only gone to skill players as of yet, it would have been an interesting to see what might have happened had Devin White returned for his senior season. Would the reigning Butkus Award winner become the first linebacker to wear No. 7, or perhaps LSU would split the difference and give Delpit No. 7 while White would take No. 18.

Rice grad transfer Roe Wilkins picks Arizona State over Arizona

By John TaylorMar 7, 2019, 2:22 PM EST
Arizona State has become the latest Power Five program to benefit from the ever-expanding free agent pool in college football.

According to 247Sports.com, Roe Wilkins Wednesday committed to ASU and will continue his playing career with the Sun Devils.  The website writes that “Wilkins took an official visit to see ASU in early February along with his parents, where they attended one of the team’s spring practices.”

Making it even more satisfying for Herm Edwards and company, the defensive end opted for ASU over in-state rival Arizona.

In January, Wilkins began the process of transferring from Rice as he entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  As a graduate transfer, Wilkins will be eligible to play immediately in 2019, his final season of eligibility.

The past two seasons, Wilkins earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.