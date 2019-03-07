Miami-Florida opener officially moved to Aug. 24

As has been speculated for more than a week, the Miami vs. Florida opener in Orlando has officially been moved up a week, to Aug. 24. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Aug. 31.

The game was moved in conjunction with ESPN and the College Football 150 organization, and will be used as a totem to celebrate the beginning of a season-long celebration of the sport’s 150th birthday, which officially happens on Nov. 6.

“Moving the Camping World Kickoff to Aug. 24 is a unique and rare opportunity that showcases college football, both storied programs, and the state of Florida,” Florida AD Scott Stricklin said. “By mid-August the public is hungry for college football, and America is now going to be able to watch the Gators and Hurricanes in a marquee game a week earlier than usual. I’d anticipate the exposure for the sport of college football, and both schools, to be immense.”

“I want to thank the NCAA, ESPN, Florida Citrus Sports, CFB150, Inc., and the University of Florida for their cooperation and support throughout this process. We understand that the new game date could affect Hurricanes fans who had already made travel plans for the original game date,” Miami AD Blake James said. “We will work diligently with any of those affected to help ensure that they can still attend the Camping World Kickoff and have a great experience.”

The game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET and be televised by ESPN. It will be one of three college football games that day, joining the FCS Kickoff between Samford and Youngstown State in Montgomery, Ala., and Hawaii’s home game versus Arizona.

”August 24 will be a fantastic day of college football as the sport begins its 150th Anniversary celebration,” College Football 150 executive director Kevin Weiberg said. “With the addition of the Camping World Kickoff game in Orlando between Florida and Miami plus the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff game between Samford and Youngstown State in Montgomery, AL and the game between Arizona and Hawaii in Honolulu, the 150th year of college football will be off to an exciting start. We appreciate the support of the teams, game hosts and telecast partners in promoting the Anniversary celebration.”

It will also be the 56th meeting between the Sunshine State’s on-again/off-again rivals. Miami holds a 29-26 advantage and won the most recent meeting, a 21-16 victory on Sept. 7, 2013 in Miami.