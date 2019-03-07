One of two transferring Trojans may stay at USC

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The attrition USC has experienced this offseason might not be as bad as originally thought.

Late last month, it was reported that defensive back Greg Johnson was one of two USC football players who had decided to transfer from Clay Helton’s program. Tuesday, however, it was reported that Johnson might be his name from the NCAA transfer database and remain with the Trojans.

Cornerback Greg Johnson, who entered the NCAA portal last week, might return to #USC — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) March 6, 2019

Johnson was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 1 athlete in the country; the No. 12 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 102 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Johnson played in 10 games this past season.

Including Johnson, at least 10 Trojans have entered the NCAA transfer database this offseason.