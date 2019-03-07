Rice grad transfer Roe Wilkins picks Arizona State over Arizona

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arizona State has become the latest Power Five program to benefit from the ever-expanding free agent pool in college football.

According to 247Sports.com, Roe Wilkins Wednesday committed to ASU and will continue his playing career with the Sun Devils. The website writes that “Wilkins took an official visit to see ASU in early February along with his parents, where they attended one of the team’s spring practices.”

Making it even more satisfying for Herm Edwards and company, the defensive end opted for ASU over in-state rival Arizona.

In January, Wilkins began the process of transferring from Rice as he entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. As a graduate transfer, Wilkins will be eligible to play immediately in 2019, his final season of eligibility.

The past two seasons, Wilkins earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.