Alabama gaining one analyst, losing another (to Tennessee)

Nick Saban‘s on-field coaching staff at Alabama (again) underwent a significant transformation over the last three months or so. Not surprisingly, his football support staff is being reshaped as well.

It was confirmed Thursday A.J. Milwee is in the process of being hired by Alabama as an offensive analyst. Milwee spent the past six seasons as the offensive coordinator at Akron, as well as worked with the MAC school’s quarterbacks coach.

At the time of his promotion to coordinator, the 33-year-old Milwee, a native of the Yellow Hammer State who began his collegiate playing at Alabama before moving on to North Alabama, was the second-youngest OC at the FBS level.

As noted by 247Sports.com, Milwee is the third former coordinator on either side of the ball to join Saban’s extended staff, with the others being Major Applewhite (HERE) and Mike Stoops (HERE). Both Applewhite and Stops have also been head coaches during their time at the collegiate level.

On the flip side of the addition, al.com has also reported that Garrett Cox has decided to leave UA to join former Alabama defensive coordinator and current Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt on Rocky Top. A defensive analyst, Cox has spent the past four seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Cox will hold a similar role with the Volunteers that he held during his stretch in Tuscaloosa.