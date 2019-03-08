Auburn’s Richard McBryde latest to enter transfer database

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Those who had Auburn in the “next FBS program to have its name attached to the infamous portal” pool, come forward and collect your winnings, as meager as they may be.

According to al.com‘s Matt Zenitz, Richard McBryde has entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer database. The move into the portal is the first step in a potential transfer from the Tigers, although the linebacker could always pull his name from the database and remain on The Plains.

AU can also pull his scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the database, it should be noted.

McBryde was a four-star member of AU’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 13 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Alabama.

Despite the recruiting pedigree, McBryde played in just 23 games during his time with the Tigers. None of those appearances came in 2018 as he missed all of last season because of a neck injury.

As a graduate transfer, McBryde would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school.