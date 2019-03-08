Buffalo transfer TE Tyler Mabry opts for Maryland over Alabama

At the moment, Florida State has just two quarterbacks on its roster that will be eligible to play in 2019 — and one of those is a walk-on. Veteran help, though, may be on the way.

According to a report from the Tallahassee Democrat, Alex Hornibrook is on the Tallahassee campus for an official visit to the Seminoles. It was confirmed late last month that Hornibrook had entered his name into the NCAA transfer database as he began the process of leaving Wisconsin.

As Hornibrook is slated to graduate from UW in May, he would be eligible to play at another FBS program immediately in 2019, his final season of eligibility.

Hornibrook, who battled concussion issues the latter half of the 2018 season but was cleared for winter workouts in January, spent the past three seasons as the Badgers’ starting quarterback. In games in which Hornibrook started, Wisconsin went 26-6.

In 35 career games played with the Badgers, Hornibrook passed for 5,438 yards, 47 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.

Rising redshirt sophomore James Blackman, who himself placed his name into the transfer portal earlier this year before undergoing a change of heart, is the overwhelming favorite to enter the 2019 season as FSU’s starter under center, although Hornibrook’s addition would certainly alter that dynamic. Blackman started most of the 2017 season due to an injury to starter Deondre Francois, who regained the job in 2018 only to be dismissed from the football program in February of this year.

Other than Blackman, the only other scholarship quarterback currently on FSU’s roster is Jordan Travis, who transferred in from Louisville this past December. Because of NCAA bylaws, however, Travis will very likely have to sit out the 2019 season.