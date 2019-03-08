Buffalo transfer TE Tyler Mabry opts for Maryland over Alabama

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Buffalo lost its starting quarterback early to the NFL and one of its top wide receivers to a Power Five program. Friday, the MAC school suffered yet another personnel loss to the latter.

In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account not long ago, Tyler Mabry announced that, “after deep prayer and listening,” he has decided to transfer to Maryland and continue his collegiate playing career with the Terrapins. As a graduate transfer, the tight end will be eligible to play for the Terps immediately this coming season.

This year will serve as Mabry’s final season of eligibility.

Per 247Sports.com, Mabry chose Maryland over an opportunity at Alabama. New Terps head coach Mike Locksley, of course, spent the past three seasons as part of Nick Saban‘s Crimson Tide football staff.

The past three seasons, Mabry has totaled 567 yards and three touchdowns on 60 receptions. The Michigan native totaled 27 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

Mabry is at least the fourth transfer Locksley has added since taking over in College Park, with the others being Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson (HERE), Virginia Tech wide receiver Sean Savoy (HERE) and Ohio State linebacker Keandre Jones (HERE).