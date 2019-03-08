Chad Johnson wants to hit a practice field with Texas Longhorns

Chad Johnson is no longer eligible to play college football years after turning pro and playing a Pro Bowl career in the NFL, but Ochocinco still wants to play some ball in whatever capacity he can. And with Johnson currently staying near the Texas Longhorns, he wants to know if he is allowed to line up on a field and get some work in against the Longhorns defenders.

This is dope, I’m staying adjacent to the University of Texas, are the football players in town & am i allowed to route their DB’s up to get a little cardio in❓ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 8, 2019

Technically speaking, he can do just that. The NCAA does have a rule, implemented a year ago, that prohibits schools from allowing former players from that university to participate in practices. This was a practice strategy utilized by Nick Saban at Alabama. However, Johnson did not play for the Longhorns. Johnson is an Oregon State Beaver, so he would technically be allowed to join the Longhorns on a practice field. And wouldn’t you know, the invitation appears to have been officially extended by Texas.

Johnson last played professionally in 2017 with the Monterrey Findidores of the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional and was last seen in the NFL in 2012 (he played two seasons in the CFL in 2014-2015 with the Montreal Alouettes). We may not see Johnson ever step foot on a professional football field, but he could probably still do a few thigns that would force Texas defensive backs to step up their game.

Let’s see this happen, please! While we are at it, can we get Terrell Owens on the same practice field just for the heck of it?

Follow @KevinOnCFB