Chad Johnson wants to hit a practice field with Texas Longhorns

The past couple of months — really, the last year — have certainly been a roller coaster for Brandon Fritts.

In mid-December, Fritts announced on Twitter that he would be transferring from North Carolina; a month or so later, the tight end opted to remain with the Tar Heels. Unfortunately, that feel-good return was short-lived as UNC announced Friday that Fritts suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during a spring practice session Thursday morning.

Per the school, Fritts will be sidelined for the remainder of the spring, although he hasn’t yet been ruled out for the entire 2019 season. “Fritts… will be out for the remainder of the spring, and will continue to be evaluated heading into the fall,” the release stated.

The upcoming season, his sixth, would be Fritts’ final year of eligibility.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed with this injury, but I’m going to attack the rehab process and see what might be possible during the fall,” Fritts said in a statement. “I made a commitment to be at North Carolina because I wanted to play with my teammates and this coaching staff, and I’m going to work to try and make that a possibility. I’ve been through this process so I know what to expect. In the meantime, I’m going to support my teammates and this program in any way I can and I know they’ll support me as we move forward.”

“I feel terrible for Brandon, but he’s a tough young man and he’ll work really hard during the rehab process,” a statement from UNC head coach Mack Brown began. “He’s been through this before, so that may help him as he navigates the next few months. The staff and I were really excited about having Brandon as a part of this team when he decided he wanted to continue to play. He’s part of our family, and with all of our family members, we’ll do everything we can to support him, pick him up, and make sure he knows that he brings a ton of value to what we’re doing, both on and off the field.”

Unfortunately for Fritt, he has experience with the rehab process he’s about to embark on as he suffered a torn ACL during spring practice last year and missed the entire 2018 season.

In 2016 and 2017, the 6-4, 240-pound Fritts, a high school teammate of former UNC quarterback Mitch Trubisky, started a combined 15 games for the Tar Heels. During his time in Chapel Hill, Fritts has totaled 439 yards and nine touchdowns on 47 receptions.