Chad Johnson wants to hit a practice field with Texas Longhorns

Chad Johnson is no longer eligible to play college football years after turning pro and playing a Pro Bowl career in the NFL, but Ochocinco still wants to play some ball in whatever capacity he can. And with Johnson currently staying near the Texas Longhorns, he wants to know if he is allowed to line up on a field and get some work in against the Longhorns defenders.

Technically speaking, he can do just that. The NCAA does have a rule, implemented a year ago, that prohibits schools from allowing former players from that university to participate in practices. This was a practice strategy utilized by Nick Saban at Alabama. However, Johnson did not play for the Longhorns. Johnson is an Oregon State Beaver, so he would technically be allowed to join the Longhorns on a practice field. And wouldn’t you know, the invitation appears to have been officially extended by Texas.

Johnson last played professionally in 2017 with the Monterrey Findidores of the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional and was last seen in the NFL in 2012 (he played two seasons in the CFL in 2014-2015 with the Montreal Alouettes). We may not see Johnson ever step foot on a professional football field, but he could probably still do a few thigns that would force Texas defensive backs to step up their game.

Let’s see this happen, please! While we are at it, can we get Terrell Owens on the same practice field just for the heck of it?

Louisville wraps spring with improved attitude and effort

The page has been turned at Louisville with the first spring under new head coach Scott Satterfield now in the books. After 14 spring practices, Louisville brought a close to their spring practice schedule Thursday night with a practice open to the fans. Satterfield had some typical coach things to say afterward, which was to be expected, but hearing the new head coach of the Cardinals say he feels comfortable with the improvement he has seen within the program this spring should be an encouraging sign for Louisville fans.

Because Louisville’s spring practice schedule was able to wrap up earlier than usual, Satterfield now has some extra time to do the things he needs to do to evaluate the team going forward ahead of the summer workouts and his first season on the sidelines with the Cardinals.

“It’s a lot of great film to coach off of,” Satterfield said this week. “We played a lot of guys in places we normally wouldn’t [Thursday night[ because we’re just trying to look at certain guys in scenarios to see how they are going to react and then we’ll coach through that. But overall, I am just very pleased at how the spring went.”

The sentiment seemed to resonate with some players as well.

“The biggest improvement for us is attitude and effort,” Louisville linebacker C.J. Avery said. “We are just focusing on getting to the football with violent intentions, and not worry about making mistakes.”

Louisville is coming off a dreadful 2-10 season, which led to the dismissal of Bobby Petrino as head coach. It should not take much to improve on last season, although it should take a little longer to get Louisville back to the level they appeared to be just a few short years ago with Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and the Cardinals one of the top contenders in the ACC along with Clemson and Florida State. A clean slate with a new head coach with an accomplished record coming in may have been just what the doctor ordered for Louisville.

North Carolina TE Brandon Fritts suffers second straight spring ACL tear

The past couple of months — really, the last year — have certainly been a roller coaster for Brandon Fritts.

In mid-December, Fritts announced on Twitter that he would be transferring from North Carolina; a month or so later, the tight end opted to remain with the Tar Heels. Unfortunately, that feel-good return was short-lived as UNC announced Friday that Fritts suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during a spring practice session Thursday morning.

Per the school, Fritts will be sidelined for the remainder of the spring, although he hasn’t yet been ruled out for the entire 2019 season. “Fritts… will be out for the remainder of the spring, and will continue to be evaluated heading into the fall,” the release stated.

The upcoming season, his sixth, would be Fritts’ final year of eligibility.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed with this injury, but I’m going to attack the rehab process and see what might be possible during the fall,” Fritts said in a statement. “I made a commitment to be at North Carolina because I wanted to play with my teammates and this coaching staff, and I’m going to work to try and make that a possibility. I’ve been through this process so I know what to expect. In the meantime, I’m going to support my teammates and this program in any way I can and I know they’ll support me as we move forward.”

“I feel terrible for Brandon, but he’s a tough young man and he’ll work really hard during the rehab process,” a statement from UNC head coach Mack Brown began. “He’s been through this before, so that may help him as he navigates the next few months. The staff and I were really excited about having Brandon as a part of this team when he decided he wanted to continue to play. He’s part of our family, and with all of our family members, we’ll do everything we can to support him, pick him up, and make sure he knows that he brings a ton of value to what we’re doing, both on and off the field.”

Unfortunately for Fritt, he has experience with the rehab process he’s about to embark on as he suffered a torn ACL during spring practice last year and missed the entire 2018 season.

In 2016 and 2017, the 6-4, 240-pound Fritts, a high school teammate of former UNC quarterback Mitch Trubisky, started a combined 15 games for the Tar Heels. During his time in Chapel Hill, Fritts has totaled 439 yards and nine touchdowns on 47 receptions.

Washington transfer now at Alabama dealing with ‘some issues’

“Personal reasons” prompted Ale Kaho to transfer from Washington, with the linebacker ultimately landing at Alabama in August of last year.  A handful of months later, unspecified further “issues” have cropped up yet again.

From al.com:

Sophomore Ale Kaho wasn’t at the Crimson Tide’s practice on Friday and it’s unclear when or if he’ll be [returning] to practice with the team.

“He’s got some issues that he’s dealing with,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “We’re trying to be supportive of him every way that we can. I think that we’ll just continue to try to help him every way that we can. I don’t know if at some point in time he’ll be ready to come back and play football or not.

Kaho led the Crimson Tide in special teams tackles in the run to the national championship game last season, and has been expected to compete for a starting job at inside linebacker.

A four-star member of Washington’s 2018 recruiting class, Kaho was rated as the No. 7 inside linebacker in the country, the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Nevada; and the No. 133 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Only one defensive player in the Huskies’ 14th-ranked class this year was rated higher than Kaho — defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa.

Kaho, a December 2017 signee who was one of the crown jewels of Chris Petersen‘s third class at UW, didn’t take part in spring practice or any other offseason program last year because he still had high school classwork to complete.  On top of that, an aunt and uncle passed away in July, while his parents were also going through a divorce.  Combine all of that and Kaho asked UW for a release from his scholarship in early August of last year.

It was thought that Kaho would move closer to his hometown of Reno, Nev., because of all of the tumult in his life, although the exact opposite happened.  Petersen granted Kaho a release from his scholarship, citing unspecified “personal reasons” for the move.

Because Kaho never enrolled in classes at UW, he was eligible to play for Alabama in 2018.

Bowling Green’s tackles for loss leader to transfer

For the second day in a row, a MAC school has taken a significant personnel hit.

Friday, tight end Tyler Mabry announced on Twitter that he would be transferring from Buffalo to Maryland. Saturday brings word, via the Toledo Blade, that Kyle Junior was not listed on the roster released by Bowling Green ahead of the start of spring practice later on today.

A BGSU official confirmed that Junior is no longer a part of the team and has already placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.

After starting five games as a redshirt sophomore in 2017, the 6-3, 275-pound defensive end was a full-time starter for the Falcons in 2018. This past season, he led the team in tackles for loss (six) and quarterback hits (five) while also tying for the lead in fumble recoveries (two). The year before, his 6.5 tackles for loss were third-most on the team while he led the squad in sacks with 3.5.

As a graduate transfer, Mabry would be eligible to play immediately in 2019 if he opts for another FBS program.