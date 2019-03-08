Chad Johnson wants to hit a practice field with Texas Longhorns

Chad Johnson is no longer eligible to play college football years after turning pro and playing a Pro Bowl career in the NFL, but Ochocinco still wants to play some ball in whatever capacity he can. And with Johnson currently staying near the Texas Longhorns, he wants to know if he is allowed to line up on a field and get some work in against the Longhorns defenders.
Technically speaking, he can do just that. The NCAA does have a rule, implemented a year ago, that prohibits schools from allowing former players from that university to participate in practices. This was a practice strategy utilized by Nick Saban at Alabama. However, Johnson did not play for the Longhorns. Johnson is an Oregon State Beaver, so he would technically be allowed to join the Longhorns on a practice field. And wouldn’t you know, the invitation appears to have been officially extended by Texas.
Johnson last played professionally in 2017 with the Monterrey Findidores of the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional and was last seen in the NFL in 2012 (he played two seasons in the CFL in 2014-2015 with the Montreal Alouettes). We may not see Johnson ever step foot on a professional football field, but he could probably still do a few thigns that would force Texas defensive backs to step up their game.
Let’s see this happen, please! While we are at it, can we get Terrell Owens on the same practice field just for the heck of it?
Running back Trelon Smith has found a new home. After previously agreeing to a mutual breakup at Arizona State, Smith is now gearing up to continue his college football career in the SEC with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Smith took to Twitter to announce his destination over the weekend.
According to a report from HawgSports.com, Smith will not be around for the spring with the Razorbacks. Instead, he will enroll later this summer and join the program then. The redshirt freshman was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2017 will provide an instant boost to the depth of the running back position at Arkansas as the Razorbacks are a bit thin this spring with three backs on scholarship.
Smith will have three years of eligibility at Arkansas. Although Smith played for Arizona State in 2017, he only appeared in four games last season to preserve a year of eligibility under the NCAA’s revised redshirt rules implemented last season. Of course, barring any possible exemption granted by the NCAA, Smith will now have to sit out a season before being eligible to play in a game again under the NCAA transfer rules. It is unknown if Smith will seek a waiver to be ruled eligible immediately in the fall.
In an effort to help promote the sport of American football abroad, the Penn Quakers flew to China for an exhibition matchup and a football clinic. Aside from a week of promoting the game and educating the growing football community in China about the game, the highlight of the trip was The Global Ambassadors Bowl against a team of all-stars from the American Football League of China. It took little time for the Ivy Leaguers to establish their dominance over the Chinese all-star team en route to a lopsided victory.
Penn quarterback Mason Quandt completed a 60-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Fleury on the second play of the game. After the defense forced an early turnover with Jacob Martin intercepting a pass to setup a quick touchdown pass from Ryan Glover to Rory Starkey for another touchdown. Penn’s defense added a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown and Penn held a 57-0 lead at halftime in Shanghai. The final score was 85-0.
Penn’s trip to China has included stops in Beijing and Shanghai with a hike on The Great Wall of China, a tour of Tiananmen Square and more. The trip to Cina is the highlight of the Penn spring practices this year, which will conclude with the spring game on March 30 in Philadelphia. The trip to China, like previous trips taken by other programs like Michigan and trips that are fairly common in college basketball, are allowed under NCAA rules and are a good way to help promote a sport in a region of the world where the game continues to grow.
As Penn’s dominance over the overmatched group of all-stars players suggests, the sport of football has a long way to go in China. But games like these are not the ultimate reason for the trips. The more important part of the trip is interacting with local citizens and athletes that are still learning about the game and helping to grow the game in their home countries.
But I hope you took Penn +80 if you could find it.
Programs offering scholarships to kids in middle school or even elementary school is nothing new around the world of college football recruiting. It’s all about creating relationships that may pay off years down the road. But in the case of a couple of recent supposed offers extended by Arkansas, there could be a more immediate payoff if all goes according to plan.
Vernon Broughton, of Houston, Texas, is a four-star defensive tackle currently going through the recruiting process. Alabama, Texas, and Texas A&M appear to be the top three in the mix, but Arkansas is hoping that may change. In a move to potentially make an impact on Broughton before he signs a letter of intent within the next year, Arkansas has reached out with offers to two of Broughton’s relatives; his cousin for the Class of 2023 and his younger brother for the Class of 2026. That’s some long-term investment if the goal is to sign a kid in the next recruiting cycle that may never even share a practice with either of his relatives.
Because there are no restrictions in place by the NCAA regarding when a school may extend an offer to a potential recruit, we will most certainly see more of this going on in the future. We already have schools hiring dads of recruits to be a part of a coaching staff, although the NCAA has taken a stand on that practice. Could the NCAA one day weigh down on this strategy as well? Recruiting those close to high-target recruits is nothing new either, as classmates of star players will routinely draw some extra attention and possible scholarship offers from schools with the aim to draw more interest from a four or five-star player.
Hey, if it works, it works.
Florida State head coach Willie Taggart said he had a plan to address the obvious need for a quarterback last month. A transfer option appeared to be the most logical solution to pad the depth at the position for the upcoming season, and now that transfer option has joined the program. Alex Hornibrook, a former starter at Wisconsin, has announced he is heading to Florida State to finish off his college football career.
The addition of Hornibrook gives Florida State an experienced starter to throw into the mix as a potential starter for the Seminoles this fall. In his last three seasons at Wisconsin, Hornibrook has played in 35 games and thrown for 5,438 yards with 47 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. He has certainly had his highs and lows in a Wisconsin uniform, but there is something to be said about having the experience to fall back on.
Hornibrook is likely heading to Florida State expecting to start. Most fifth-year seniors don’t transfer without that expectation. Florida State’s quarterback situation is one of the bigger storylines for the program this offseason given the current state of the position. For the second straight recruiting cycle, Florida State did not sign a quarterback on signing day. The dismissal of Deondre Francois and the loss of a high-profile target to Maryland really hurt the depth. Justin Blackman returns, of course, and may be the biggest obstacle standing in Hornibrook’s way this fall.
After signing day, Taggart was secretive about his plans to address the concerns at quarterback. Whether Hornibrook was his primary goal will likely remain unknown, but Taggart at least got someone who has been a regular starter.