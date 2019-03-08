Health concerns lead to two Arizona players leaving team

Virginia Tech has seen its fair share of roster attrition over the past couple of months, although this one would likely be the least surprising of the bunch.

According to 247Sports.com, D.J. Crossen‘s name is now list in the NCAA transfer database. The first step in the two sides’ separation has been expected given what’s taken place over the past few months.

After playing in the first two games of the 2018 season, Crossen didn’t see the field again for Virginia Tech the rest of the year. In early February, it was confirmed that the true freshman defensive back has been serving an indefinite suspension since the middle of September for violating “the policies set forth in the Virginia Tech Code of Student Conduct,” the school said in a statement.

Late last month, the reason behind the suspension became public knowledge as Crossen was arraigned after being charged with making a video of an unclothed woman without her consent.

While Crossen was permitted to practice with the rest of his Hokie teammates during the in-season portion of the suspension, that wouldn’t have been the case during spring practice had he remained with the team as the cornerback was subsequently suspended by the university, which bars him from attending classes or participating in any football-related activities.

Crossen was a three-star member of the Hokies’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 45 cornerback in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the state of North Carolina. He was originally committed to North Carolina before flipping to Tech.