Health concerns lead to two Arizona players leaving team

Arizona’s roster depth has taken a bit of a hit ahead of the start of spring practice in less than two weeks.
According to Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star, linebacker Jacob Colacion and tight end Jamie Nunley (pictured) are no longer a part of Kevin Sumlin‘s football team. Lev writes that “Colacion, a backup with experience who has battled injuries, has decided to stop playing football [while] Nunley is taking a medical retirement.”
Both Colacion and Nunley were rising redshirt juniors.
Nunley accounted for 180 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions the past two seasons, with just two of the catches and 21 of the yards coming this past season.
In that same timeframe, Colacion played in 21 games after missing the entire 2016 season because of a knee injury. Eight of those appearances came in 2018.
Protecting the football is essential in the sport of football. Running backs and wide receivers are taught from an early age how to best maintain possession of the football, and UNC is taking on a new approach this spring to focus on proper ball handling.
UNC is using footballs that feature pressure sensors that will trigger a sound to indicate the ball is being properly handled by the ball carrier. According to Lee Pace, via Twitter, running backs and wide receivers are using the footballs in spring practices this year in Chapel Hill.
North Carolina players fumbled the football 19 times last season, losing nine of them in 11 games. It has been three seasons since UNC had a lost fumble percentage below 40 percent. As Mack Brown takes control of the program for a second time, this could be one worthwhile way to implement technology into the spring drills to focus on having some of the best ball protection found in the ACC in 2019. We’ll have to wait until the fall to see if the results show any progress, but this is certainly a unique approach to focusing on ball handling by the players that will most regularly be running down the field with tacklers looking to punch the ball out of their hands.
Chad Johnson is no longer eligible to play college football years after turning pro and playing a Pro Bowl career in the NFL, but Ochocinco still wants to play some ball in whatever capacity he can. And with Johnson currently staying near the Texas Longhorns, he wants to know if he is allowed to line up on a field and get some work in against the Longhorns defenders.
Technically speaking, he can do just that. The NCAA does have a rule, implemented a year ago, that prohibits schools from allowing former players from that university to participate in practices. This was a practice strategy utilized by Nick Saban at Alabama. However, Johnson did not play for the Longhorns. Johnson is an Oregon State Beaver, so he would technically be allowed to join the Longhorns on a practice field. And wouldn’t you know, the invitation appears to have been officially extended by Texas.
Johnson last played professionally in 2017 with the Monterrey Findidores of the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional and was last seen in the NFL in 2012 (he played two seasons in the CFL in 2014-2015 with the Montreal Alouettes). We may not see Johnson ever step foot on a professional football field, but he could probably still do a few thigns that would force Texas defensive backs to step up their game.
Let’s see this happen, please! While we are at it, can we get Terrell Owens on the same practice field just for the heck of it?
Over the years as the focus on environmental concerns has continued to spread, the releasing of balloons at Nebraska home football games has come under a microscope that continues to magnify on the issue. Despite increasing awareness and concern over the environmental impact launching thousands of balloons from Memorial Stadium after Nebraska scores their first touchdown of a game, the students at Nebraska have voted to keep the tradition intact.
According to a report from The Daily Nebraskan, the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska voted slightly in favor of not ending the tradition at Nebraska football games. A final tally of 51.9 percent of the votes rejected the idea of bringing the football tradition to an end. Majority rules here.
Had the vote gone the other way, the tradition may not have necessarily come to an end. According to The Daily Nebraskan, the ballot merely asked if there was interest in ending the tradition, which if it had won on the ballot, would have led to possible discussions about how to address the tradition moving forward.
Nebraska students did vote in favor of banning plastic bags on Nebraska’s campus, however, so it’s not as though the students at Nebraska aren’t thinking about the environment at all. In the meantime, Nebraska fans will continue to bring their balloons to football games and hope to release thousands of more balloons into the Nebraska air.
Virginia Tech has seen its fair share of roster attrition over the past couple of months, although this one would likely be the least surprising of the bunch.
According to 247Sports.com, D.J. Crossen‘s name is now list in the NCAA transfer database. The first step in the two sides’ separation has been expected given what’s taken place over the past few months.
After playing in the first two games of the 2018 season, Crossen didn’t see the field again for Virginia Tech the rest of the year. In early February, it was confirmed that the true freshman defensive back has been serving an indefinite suspension since the middle of September for violating “the policies set forth in the Virginia Tech Code of Student Conduct,” the school said in a statement.
Late last month, the reason behind the suspension became public knowledge as Crossen was arraigned after being charged with making a video of an unclothed woman without her consent.
While Crossen was permitted to practice with the rest of his Hokie teammates during the in-season portion of the suspension, that wouldn’t have been the case during spring practice had he remained with the team as the cornerback was subsequently suspended by the university, which bars him from attending classes or participating in any football-related activities.
Crossen was a three-star member of the Hokies’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 45 cornerback in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the state of North Carolina. He was originally committed to North Carolina before flipping to Tech.