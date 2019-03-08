Health concerns lead to two Arizona players leaving team

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arizona’s roster depth has taken a bit of a hit ahead of the start of spring practice in less than two weeks.

According to Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star, linebacker Jacob Colacion and tight end Jamie Nunley (pictured) are no longer a part of Kevin Sumlin‘s football team. Lev writes that “Colacion, a backup with experience who has battled injuries, has decided to stop playing football [while] Nunley is taking a medical retirement.”

Both Colacion and Nunley were rising redshirt juniors.

Nunley accounted for 180 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions the past two seasons, with just two of the catches and 21 of the yards coming this past season.

In that same timeframe, Colacion played in 21 games after missing the entire 2016 season because of a knee injury. Eight of those appearances came in 2018.